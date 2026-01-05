The Good, Bad and Ugly from Raiders' Season-Ending Win

The Las Vegas Raiders' 2025 season came to a fitting end, as they took down a hapless Kansas City Chiefs team in a game with no stakes.

Their loss to Kansas City confirmed what this year's Raiders were: not good enough. Las Vegas finished the season 2-15 and looked considerably worse than the Raiders team that went 4-13 the previous season. Las Vegas heads into the offseason with the draft's top pick and money to spend.

The Good, Bad, and Ugly

The Good: The Raiders won! Jeanty breaks the Raiders rookie record. Raiders' defense steps up.

The Raiders won a game. That is huge. That alone is noteworthy. Ashton Jeanty broke Josh Jacobs' record for most scrimmage yards for a Raiders rookie and did so with one of the worst collections of offensive talent in the league.

The Raiders' defense had a serviceable outing, registering five sacks in less than three quarters. The unit did this while playing significantly shorthanded. The Chiefs were also shorthanded, but their roster is much better than the Raiders' in totality. Las Vegas' defense played solid football.

Las Vegas went into halftime only down by a few points and held the Chiefs' offense in check for the most part. The Raiders' defense continued to hold up their end of the bargain, even without several of the unit's best players such as Maxx Crosby, Jeremy Chinn, and Adam Butler.

The Raiders' loss to the Chiefs looked like most of their other losses this season, which has made this season so unique. Teams lose games all the time, but nearly all of the Raiders' losses this season have striking similarities, which point to both roster and coaching deficiencies.

The Bad: Las Vegas' offense.

The Raiders' offense struggled in Week 18 the same way it had every other week this season. Many of the same issues have followed the Raiders for the entire season. Las Vegas had 80 yards of offense at halftime and only completed two of their eight third down attempts.

Las Vegas' front office must do all it can to fix the offense over the offseason, which will primarily focus on improving its offensive line and quarterback play. The No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft and free agency should do wonders for a Raiders roster that lacks talent.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Ugly: The Raiders' offensive line. Dylan Laube's fumble eliminated Jeanty's last-ditch opportunity at breaking Jacobs' record.

Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty breaking the 1,000 yard mark was undoubtedly one of the Raiders' goals today. They came extrutiatingly close to doing so. However a late fumble on a kickoff return milked time off the clock for Jeanty to accomplish the feat.

The Raiders' offensive line was not as bad as it has been at times throughout the season. However, the unit still showed a need for significant progress this offseason. That will likely include an overhaul of the unit, as there is not enough talent along the line to compete consistently.

There are not enough words to convey how incompetent the Raiders' offensive line was this season.

