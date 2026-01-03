Analyzing the Raiders' Trajectory as the End Draws Near

The Las Vegas Raiders drafted what many believed at the time was one of the better 2024 draft classes. Yet, with one game left in the season, many of those players only recently began making an impact and that impact was relatively marginal.

Still, development is relative, and it primarily happens quietly, on the practice field more than it does on game days, especially for rookies. Such has been life for the Raiders this season, as Jack Bech, Caleb Rogers, Charles Grant and others have gradually received more playing time.

Raiders' Progress

The Raiders hope the offseason will lead to their 2024 draft class taking another step.

Las Vegas faces an interesting offseason. Ahead of the Las Vegas' season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll shared his thoughts on the team's younger players.

"Johnny [John Spytek] and I were talking about that this morning about the guys in the last couple weeks, the younger guys, have kind of felt the sense of responsibility that has really kind of shifted them a little bit. The confidence that they're feeling because they know that they've played, they can do it now, they can play on this stage, and they know they've got another chance, and another chance,” Carroll said.

“They've been affected by that. And so, there's good signs for those guys, and they're all going to get a great look. This should continue to be as competitive an environment as we can get for the roster spots, for all of that. The guys that come back here are going to be fighting some new guys, and everybody's going to be battling."

Carroll noted that at this point in the season, only so much can be done. Considering the Raiders have lost nearly all of its games this season, Carroll is taking a level-headed approach to what could be his final game as a head coach in the National Football League.

Still, Carroll explained how a few of the Raiders' younger players have started to come along nicely as the season concluded. Injuries depleted the Raiders' roster throughout the season, giving opportunities to see the field. Carroll has emphasized development, and it has paid off slowly.

“All you can do now is play this game and do everything to play a great game for your teammates. And if these guys can do that again, then it's a really good showing. Charles [Grant] has looked pretty good now, and we've been excited," Carroll said.

"He needs to get some steady shots at playing tackle where we can see him out there, and he's been bouncing around the tight end spots and all of that, and he's done that well. So, it's opportunity time, and these guys have to take advantage of it, and they know that, and I think that's why we're feeling them kind of elevate a little bit."

Grab every Raiders story. Sign up for our FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on Mendoza WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.