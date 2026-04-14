The Raiders' All-Defense 3-Round Mock Draft

The Las Vegas Raiders addressed both sides of the ball this offseason, but there was a clear emphasis on offense. It makes sense because they hired an offensive-minded head coach, but the key to any successful team in the NFL is balance.

Klint Kubiak's schemes and intelligence will raise the floor of their offense, as well as their renewed offensive line. Ashton Jeanty's set for a breakout season, so with that in mind, is it possible the Raiders prioritize defense in the NFL draft?

All-Defense 3-Round Mock Draft

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this mock draft, the New York Jets offer the Raiders their first-rounder next season to move up one spot, and John Spytek decides to take that risk. Fernando Mendoza is out of reach, but they get a shot at arguably the best player overall in this draft class, and that's Arvell Reese.

Reese is the prototypical modern NFL linebacker, with his strength deriving from his versatility in coverage and rushing the passer. The Raiders already added a pair of incredible linebackers in the offseason, but Reese has the potential to be better than both of them in his rookie campaign.

Dec 27, 2025; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers defensive end Zion Young (9) looks on before a play against the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Zion Young is an edge rusher that the Raiders need to select in the second round. Young will come in and immediately make an impact in stopping the run due to his impressive size, but if he can continue to work on his pass-rush moves, he'll be a force to be reckoned with coming off the edge.

His speed is average, but his feet are quick, and he uses his size to force his way through offensive linemen. Sharing a defensive line with Maxx Crosby means he won't get as much attention, which increases his odds of bursting through the pocket and making a big play.

Texas Tech's Lee Hunter walks to the field before the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Raiders continue to work on their defensive line by selecting Lee Hunter in the third round. Hunter has the size, strength, and drive to cement himself firmly in the middle of the Raiders' defensive line and cause havoc. He'd be another great addition if the Raiders are looking to stop the run.

Unfortunately, he doesn't have the speed to become an effective pass-rusher. However, he certainly can bull-rush an offensive lineman and push them into the pocket, which could cause a teammate to make a play or for the quarterback to make an ill-advised throw. He won't be able to make a play on every down, but he will be impactful when it comes to stopping teams from running the ball up the middle.