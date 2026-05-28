All Eyes Will Be on Raiders OC Janocko This Season

The Las Vegas Raiders have had three different head coaches in the past three seasons, with Klint Kubiak marking their fourth in four seasons. The Raiders' struggles have largely been due to a lack of talent, as the players on the field are the ones who have to make the plays.

However, coaching is equally important as having a competent roster. The Raiders have had neither. Las Vegas hired Kubiak for many reasons, but his offensive prowess is among the biggest. One of the first things he did was hire Andrew Janocko as his offensive coordinator.

Watch Janocko Discuss Organized Team Activities Below

Janocko Up Next

The Raiders have had several head coaches over the past three seasons, but in the past five years, they have had an unbelievable number of offensive coordinators and interim offensive coordinators. Las Vegas hopes Janocko is the last one they have for at least the next season or two.

The Raiders' decision to make Chip Kelly the league's highest-paid offensive coordinator quickly backfired last season. It added to the Raiders' long list of failed attempts to solidify the position. This time around, Las Vegas hopes an improved roster will help make its coordinator's life easier.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

With an improved roster and, they hope, an improved coaching staff, the Raiders' offense should be much better than it was over the past two seasons. Las Vegas has won seven games in the past two seasons combined, while producing one of the worst offenses in the league.

Over the past two seasons, the Raiders have routinely finished near the bottom of the league in several statistical categories. This includes finishing last in rushing in two of the past three seasons and third-worst in the other. They led the league in interceptions and sacks allowed last season.

Mar 2, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

By many metrics, the Raiders have had a bad offense. The unit has lacked competent coaching, talent, and execution. Janocko's arrival , in combination with the other notable moves they made this offseason, should set Janocko up for success more than their most recent coordinators.

One of the most frustrating parts of the Raiders' recent losing streak has been the offense's ineptitude. In a league run by potent offenses, Las Vegas has had an unusually dormant offense. In Organized Team Activities, the Raiders' offense looks competent, at the very least.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

What Janocko Brings to the Table

Janocko's past experience with Kubiak was a large and fair factor in Kubiak's decision to bring him to Las Vegas. Upon being announced as the Raiders' new head coach, Kubiak was honest about the fact that he had never called a game by himself and his need for a quality coaching staff around him.

Then he hired Janocko. With how things have gone recently for the Raiders' offensive coordinators and Las Vegas' need for on-field improvement, Janocko's presence cannot be overstated. Kubiak is confident in Janocko and the skill set he brings.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I think you just look at his resume and the guys that he's worked with from [Kirk] Cousins to [Derek] Carr to Sam [Darnold]. I think everywhere he's gone, guys have produced. I think you guys will learn this about Andrew [Janocko],” Kubiak said.

“Andrew is just a really, really phenomenal teacher. He knows how to keep it simple for the guys, and he works his tail off to make sure he's prepared to go lead those meetings every day. I couldn't ask for a better quarterback coach, offensive coordinator than Andrew. He's going to do a great job."

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) stretches during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Raiders need their new-look roster to perform well this upcoming season. They also need the coaching staff to do their part. Both things have been tough to come by for the Raiders lately.