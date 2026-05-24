1 Notable Aspect of Raiders OTAs Worth Watching
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The Las Vegas Raiders entered the offseason in desperate need of additional help at cornerback. Las Vegas re-signed Eric Stokes, and Darien Porter continues to progress as he enters his second season. The Raiders also still have serviceable reserve cornerbacks on the roster.
Jermod McCoy's Development
Yet, Las Vegas' need for corners was so glaring that they drafted two additional cornerbacks this offseason after drafting Porter last offseason and trading for Taron Johnson this offseason. Las Vegas plays in a division with three of the best quarterbacks in the league; they need more corners.
The Raiders added a first-round talent in the fourth round when they drafted cornerback Jermod McCoy. However, the reason they were able to do so will be worth keeping an eye on. McCoy missed the 2025 college football season with an injury and is expected to need an additional surgery.
Although they undoubtedly have a plan in mind, it remains to be seen how the Raiders intend to address McCoy's health concerns. However, McCoy has been on the field during Organized Team Activities, working through the beginning stages of becoming a professional.
Selecting McCoy in the fourth round was a low-risk, high-reward move by the Raiders that gives them the chance to upgrade a significant need. Even if McCoy does not work out, Las Vegas would only have lost the fourth-round pick they drafted him with and a seventh-round pick in next year's draft.
Las Vegas' need at cornerback warranted such a move from Raiders General Manager John Spytek. The Raiders have nothing to lose and a lot to gain. Even if McCoy marginally works out for the Raiders, he would have done more than next year's seventh-round pick would have.
Drafting McCoy makes plenty of sense for Las Vegas and could expedite their rebuild. They do not need much from McCoy, which allows them to take their time with his development. Klint Kubiak feels McCoy is gradually coming along in OTAs.
“He's been excellent. He's come in here and worked his tail off, doing everything that we've asked him to do. He's gotten out there on the practice field and has shown the player that we've seen on tape, so just looking forward to progressing him, along with all those new DBs," Kubiak said.
"It's an impressive group, really well-coached group by Joe [Woods] ,and Matt [Robinson], and Robbie [Leonard]. Very competitive young men right now in that defensive back room."
How the Raiders Should Handle McCoy
The Raiders should take their time with McCoy. Getting him on the field in OTAs and potentially training camp is a wise move for his psyche. After missing football for an entire season due to injury, every player needs to get back on the field as soon as possible, from a mental standpoint.
Still, McCoy's physical health will be his main concern until he can prove that he is the player that he was, or close to, when he last took the field. The Raiders would be wise to have McCoy undergo the recommended surgery, which could allow him to miss the entire 2026 season.
Kubiak noted that the Raiders have a plan for McCoy moving forward but did not provide much detail on what it entails. It will take time to figure out, but McCoy's future with the team could grow into a significant part of their rebuild.
“I think Alex Guerrero has a great plan for him as far as how many yards we give him a day, the rest that we give them, the time on the field as opposed to the turf. But the great thing about Jermod [McCoy] thus far is he's responded really well," Kubiak said.
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Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant