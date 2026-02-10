Raiders' Owner Mark Davis Dishes on Kubiak, Crosby and More

The Las Vegas Raiders officially named Klint Kubiak as their next head coach. Kubiak is the Raiders' fourth head coach in as many seasons. Las Vegas' front office hopes Kubiak is able to get things going in the right direction after years of subpar football.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has not been shy about trying to put together the best team possible. This offseason presents him with one of the best chances of doing so since he took over the team in 2011. Kubiak's hire, among others, is expected to help the Raiders take a step forward.

Las Vegas now has its most pressing issue officially out of the way. They can now move on to the next item on a long list of things to do this offseason.

The Raiders have several more pressing issues that must be addressed, now that Kubiak is on board. Among those issues, arguably the most pressing are filling out Kubiak's coaching staff and presumably selecting Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall.

Davis knows that allowing Kubiak and Mendoza to grow together will be crucial to the team's overall success. "That is important, and that is growth for everybody else in the organization as well. It is not just about one person. It is about the team. That is what we are hoping to develop here," Davis said.

Another pressing issue the Raiders will have to work out is the future of the team's best player in recent memory. After a rocky end to the regular season, Davis and the Raiders' front office have found themselves right in the middle of a potentially franchise-altering trade.

When asked if he wanted star defensive end Maxx Crosby to stay, amid trade rumors, Davis enthusiastically said, "yeah."

Still, rumors about Crosby's intentions will continue to surface until both sides reach a clear agreement. Crosby reportedly told minority owner Tom Brady that he did not want to return to the Raiders. Davis spoke on the issue shortly after Kubiak's introductory press conference.

Davis was asked if he and Crosby had discussed the trade rumors that have swirled around the face of the Raiders' franchise since the start of this offseason. Davis made it clear how he plans to handle private issues with Crosby and others on the team, refusing to detail their conversations.

"No, I do not talk about that [with Crosby,] and I would not talk about it [publicly,] if I did," Davis said. "What I talk about in the locker room, stays in the locker room."

