Analyzing Fair Expectations for the Raiders Next Season

The Las Vegas Raiders are on to their next set of a long list worth of issues that must be addressed this offseason.

Raiders' Outlook

The Raiders have had one of the league's worst rosters recently. This is especially true on offense. Las Vegas' offensive coaching staff has not been any better, but the arrival of Klint Kubiak is expected to help alleviate many of the Raiders' concerns on offense.

Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus believes Las Vegas ' offense is one of the top 10 units across the National Football League that are set to take a step forward next season. With the No. 1 pick in hand and several talented pieces already on the roster, it is fair to believe in the Raiders.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly during training camp press conference at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Based on the Raiders’ 2025 offensive results, there’s invariably almost nowhere to go but up. The team sat 31st in offensive EPA per play, 30th in success rate and 30th in PFF offensive grade last season. At the same time, the team’s preliminary moves suggest legitimate improvement," Locker said.

"That starts with hiring Klint Kubiak as head coach, who has revolutionized the last two units he’s worked with. Indeed, the Seattle Seahawks finished seventh in EPA per play en route to winning Super Bowl 60, and the 2024 New Orleans Saints were a top-10 rushing unit by both EPA per play and success rate."

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Locker noted just how many resources the Raiders have this offseason, which should lead to a much different Raiders team taking the field next season. Las Vegas has several holes on both sides of the ball; it must fix roster-wise. Still, it is far from impossible. The Raiders can turn things around.

"Kubiak should also have a bevy of prodigious talent to work with, from projected No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza to Brock Bowers to second-year rusher Ashton Jeanty. Las Vegas also seems likely to splurge at receiver with its $91 million in cap space, and the return of Kolton Miller should boost one of the league’s worst offensive lines. Under the auspices of Kubiak, it wouldn’t be surprising if Las Vegas finished as an above-average offense in 2026," Locker said.

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As it stands, the Raiders have not figured out their coordinators, nor have they made any of the many roster moves they are expected to make this offseason. It would be difficult to reasonably predict their specific expectations right now. Still, anything is better than what they have had lately.

Las Vegas is coming off a 3-14 season and a 4-13 season the prior season. With all the moves the Raiders are expected to make this offseason, it is hard to imagine they will not be at least marginally better than they have been over the past two seasons. That is enough for the first year of a rebuild.

