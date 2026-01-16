Analyzing Former Raiders HC Jon Gruden's Potential NFL Return

The Las Vegas Raiders will soon hire their fourth head coach in as many seasons. Las Vegas' inability to find consistency at the head coaching position has singlehandedly led to years' worth of disappointment. Las Vegas' front office has been unable to find the right head coach.

However, what is often forgotten is the fact that the Raiders had that stability in Jon Gruden, who coached the team for several seasons before an investigation into the Washington Commanders led to the Raiders' head coach stepping down shortly after a 3-0 start to the 2021 season.

The Elephant in the Room

The Raiders would go on to make the playoffs that season but have not returned since. The 2021 season was the Raiders' best chance to establish consistency at the head coaching position until this current offseason. The league's issues with Gruden have led to the Raiders' downward spiral.

Still, years later, Gruden still hopes to coach again, preferably in the National Football League. However, league insider Mike Florio believes Gruden's lawsuit against the league will be enough to end his coaching career on the professional level. Florio recently gave insight on Gruden's situation.

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden looks on as his players warm up before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Gruden’s lawsuit has been successful, so far. The Nevada Supreme Court ruled that year that his case is not required to be resolved by the NFL’s secret, rigged, kangaroo court of arbitration. That will only continue to make him persona non grata at 345 Park Avenue. Indeed, the NFL still omits the episode featuring the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (and Gruden) from its annual July 4 America’s Game marathon," Florio said.

“So that’s the real question. Will a team do business with a coach with whom the NFL desires to do no business whatsoever? As one source explained it within the past year to PFT, the emails themselves are not believed to be an impediment to Gruden’s ability to resume coaching. The roadblock, if any, is the lawsuit.”

Oct 4, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Florio continued, noting that with so many coaching vacancies available, this could be Gruden's last legitimate chance at securing a head coaching position in the NFL.

“Given that he’s currently unattached to any NFL team, every team with a vacancy is free to talk to him, formally or informally, publicly or privately,” Florio wrote. “If anyone currently is, no one is talking about it. And here’s the bottom line. With 25 percent of the NFL’s head-coaching jobs still open, this seems to be Gruden’s last, best shot at getting another job," Florio said.

Tom Brady waves at Detroit Lions fans at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, November 2, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

