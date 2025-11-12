Analyzing Pete Carroll's Future with the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders have had three different head coaches over this season and the previous two seasons. They may not be done.
Ranking Carroll
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports analyzed which coaches around the National Football League are the most likely to be fired. Surprisingly, or maybe not surprisingly, Benjamin listed Pete Carroll as the most likely coach to be fired.
"Las Vegas thought it was buying long-awaited stability when it poached Carroll from quasi-retirement this offseason, pairing the former Super Bowl champion with fellow big names in minority owner Tom Brady and ex-Seattle Seahawks breakout Geno Smith. Instead, Carroll's short-sighted approach has left the Raiders looking like his age (74)," Benjamin said.
"He didn't necessarily inherit a world-beating lineup, but his commitment to aging familiar faces alongside maligned coordinator Chip Kelly could convince Brady, principal owner Mark Davis, and Co. to make a quick pivot to longer-term leadership. Remember, current Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson was reportedly the apple of Brady's eye last offseason; don't be stunned if another search for the "next big thing" comes soon."
Carroll being fired after one season may seem unlikely, but it is not impossible. Carroll has already made a significant change, firing Tom McMahon as the team's special teams coordinator. Firing a coordinator midseason is usually a sign that more coaching staff changes could be on the way.
Shortly after firing McMahon, Carroll explained what went into his decision. Las Vegas' special teams unit has been subpar at best. The unit has cost Las Vegas multiple games this season, which cost McMahon his job, and according to Breech, could cost Carroll his.
“I thought we needed a change. And I love Tom [McMahon]. He's a great dude, and he's done a great job for us. He's a career ball coach, but I thought we just needed a change, and part of that is that I want to see what Derius [Swinton II] does with it and see how he handles it," Carroll said.
"I mean, he's done it before. He's been in this situation before, he's been a teams guy before, and he's very well-versed. But I think it was time for a change there, and that's why we did that."
