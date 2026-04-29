Lesson Raiders Can Learn From Tyree Wilson Experience

On Saturday, during the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders traded defensive end Tyree Wilson to the New Orleans Saints in a deal to move up for the No. 150 pick.

Wilson, the former seventh overall selection in the 2023 draft, had a strange start to his NFL career and never lived up to the expectations of being a top-10 pick. While injuries may have held him back and the end of his time in Las Vegas may not have been fair, that's the nature of the NFL.

Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson reacts after being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders seventh overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

General Manager John Spytek did not draft Wilson; that former GM Dave Ziegler (who now works in the Titans' front office ). He had no ties to him and felt comfortable moving on.

We previously stated that it was highly unlikely that Wilson would get his fifth-year option picked up by the Raiders before the trade. In fact, the Saints already declined it, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

GM Mickey Loomis called this “a one-year trial and we’ll see how it goes.” Accordingly, they are declining his fifth-year option, setting up a contract year for Tyree Wilson. https://t.co/6GQ4mUzmic — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2026

What can the Raiders learn from the Wilson fiasco and its end? Let's figure out why it all went wrong.

What Went Wrong for Tyree Wilson in Las Vegas

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wilson dealt with injuries during his rookie season stemming from a foot surgery he underwent in December 2022 during his final season at Texas Tech. That never allowed him to experience the general lumps rookies take in their first season.

However, even when he got healthy, his improvements weren't enough to warrant a starting role. Malcolm Koonce was playing better than him, and Wilson was pigeon-holed into a rotational role along the interior.

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) celebrates with Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) after sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) for a safety during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

That role, truthfully, fit him well, but when Koonce got injured before the 2024 season, Wilson still didn't earn a starting role, only doing so for four games. He played better in his second season, but didn't take the step the team hoped for from a first-round pick.

He played the fewest snaps of his career in 2025, signaling that the current regime was ready to move on.

Why It Didn't Work From the Start

Sep 17, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Tyree Wilson (19) at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Watching the film on Wilson coming out of Texas Tech, you could see that there were lapses in his game that would need serious refining. He had almost no pass-rush plan and relied on being more physical than his matchup.

That archetype often struggles to translate in the NFL, and that was the case for Wilson. He never had the chance to develop, especially because of the failed Chandler Jones experiment and the desperate need to find a Robin to Maxx Crosby's Batman.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) with Maxx Crosby (98) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Wilson is tasked with having a big season in New Orleans, or he risks not getting a second contract. The Raiders likely won't be drafting a defensive end archetype like Wilson any time soon, either.