Re-Analyzing Raiders Trade Deadline Decisions
The Las Vegas Raiders are now 2 - 8 after their humiliating loss to the Dallas Cowboys on primetime. The Raiders' dysfunction was put on display for the world to see, much to the dismay of Raider Nation. This team is directionless, and the only consolation they have is that this loss puts them one step closer to creeping into the top five picks of the 2026 NFL draft.
As I was watching this game, I couldn't help but notice how different the expressions of Maxx Crosby and Quinnen Williams were. Williams went from one team with a losing record to another, and yet, he played with a spark that Crosby is slowly losing. Crosby is their best player on defense and makes plays, but his body language and demeanor show that he's losing his patience with this team.
Should They Have Been More Aggressive?
The only move the Raiders made at the trade deadline was trading Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick in next season's draft. That's it. For a team that's been struggling as much as the Raiders have, one would expect them to send more of their players away to salvage some worth from them.
A contender would've given up a king's ransom for Crosby's production, or at the bare minimum, a first-round pick. Two first-rounders would've gone a long way at helping the Raiders, in what looks like a multi-year rebuild, but they could not justify giving up the face of the franchise.
That's the thing, this team is so fundamentally flawed that they're going to need multiple off-seasons of quality additions before this team is competitive again. They need to do right by Crosby and get things turned around quickly if they are going to hold onto him each deadline.
I commend Pete Carroll for not trading away a defensive franchise cornerstone in his first year as the Raiders' head coach, but I don't know when their next win is coming. Potentially, the Raiders may lose every game from here on out. They had other moves to make at the deadline other than giving Meyers away, and that has little to do with Crosby.
By making more moves, the Raiders would have finally done right by Crosby by stocking up with draft picks to quickly improve next season. Now, they are in wait and see mode.
