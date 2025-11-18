Raider Nation Reacts to Humiliating Loss Against Cowboys
The Las Vegas Raiders were at home taking on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11 for their last primetime matchup of 2025. This was a game that would cleary decide the rest of the tone for the second half of the season for the Raiders.
If their offense could have got going, they could have done what it takes to pull off an upset win against a Cowboys' defense that's allowed a lot of points this season. However, a loss here keeps them in pace with the rest of the teams fighting for a top spot in the 2026 NFL draft.
Raider Nation Reacts
After punting the ball on the first two opening drives, the game didn't get started until Maxx Crosby sacked Dak Prescott, and it resulted in a fumble, which was recovered by Tonka Hemingway. The Raiders' offense is set up perfectly at the 15-yard line. Unfortunately, Geno Smith and Tre Tucker couldn't get in sync, and it resulted in them settling for a field goal.
The Cowboys' offense responded with a field goal of their own, tying the game early at 3 - 3. The Raiders' defense has let Javonte Williams run all over them so far, and they have to step it up throughout the course of the game if they want to win.
On the next drive, the Raiders marched down the field with Smith completing passes to three different tight ends. They look poised to score the first touchdown of the game, but their pass protection couldn't hold up, and they have to settle for another field goal.
The Cowboys' offense is too explosive to be held in check for long, and they scored the game's first touchdown. Ceedee Lamb was wide open in the end zone, as nobody picked him up after the line of scrimmage.
The Raiders couldn't answer back with a scoring drive of their own and were forced to punt the ball back to Prescott and the Cowboys' offense. They've found their rhythm as they scored another touchdown on consecutive drives to go up double digits.
The Raiders offense is moving down the field, but they can't get out of their own way. Smith's 13th interception of the season puts the Raiders back on defense, which goes as well as you'd expect. The Cowboys score another touchdown, and this is getting ugly. The Raiders closed out the half with a field goal, but they're still down big.
The Raiders got the ball to open the second half, but they came up empty-handed. The Cowboys' offense cannot be stopped, as they've scored on every drive after Prescott fumbled. 31 - 9 is an insurmountable lead for the Raiders' anemic offense.
Down big in the 4th quarter, the Raiders scored their first touchdown to cut the lead down to 15. Smith was able to scramble for the 4th down that led to the touchdown, and his accuracy on intermediate throws led them down the field. Can he continue his late-game heroics?
The Raiders' defense was finally able to get a stop on the Cowboys' offense, and Tre Tucker's special teams failure led to the Raiders starting off at the 1-yard line. Like I said, the Raiders can't get out of their own way. The Cowboys' defense was able to get a safety due to this error.
The Raiders' loss to the Cowboys drops them to 2 - 8, and this was another in a long line of disappointing losses. Raider Nation is reaching its breaking point.
