The Real Pace the Raiders Must Now Keep
The Las Vegas Raiders have the luxury of playing on Monday night, which means they can look at the results of Week 11 before participating in it. This is usually a benefit for teams with playoff hopes or tied in their division, but the Raiders find their own way to benefit from this.
They're last in the AFC West, and there's no way they're even sniffing the playoffs. That means that the only thing they're realistically playing for is a higher draft pick, which is a bit of an oxymoron given the only way they can improve that pick is by losing, but I digress.
Keeping Pace
Last week, the Raiders benefited from a lot of teams pulling off upset victories that sweetened their chance of netting a high draft pick. Unfortunately, the inverse happened this week, and every team that was supposed to lose did.
This means that the Raiders are stuck at the 6th overall pick, with their only hopes of moving into the top five being if any of those teams pull off another huge upset victory. Unfortunately for the Raiders, they have to hope that reality comes to pass, while also losing every game from now on.
It's not as if the Raiders have had any difficulties losing this season; they're 2 - 7 record reflects that, but they've had close calls that never go their way. Their losses to the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears, and Jacksonville Jaguars were all by 3 points or less.
Losing to the Dallas Cowboys is something the Raiders are more than capable of doing, but they still have the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, and New York Giants left on their schedule. Those are all games where if Geno Smith and the Raiders offense show up, they can beat those teams.
A third win for the Raiders could set them back as far as the 10th pick, which would be detrimental to their rebuild. While taking another offensive player would be a bad decision in the 2026 NFL draft for the Raiders, getting a defensive player of the same caliber as Ashton Jeanty would help them tremendously.
That becomes exponentially more difficult at the 10th overall pick. They can find a gem four spots down, but it'd be better for them not to take that risk. The Raiders have to keep pace with the other teams vying for a top pick if they want next season's outlook to be better.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on how the Raiders can keep the pace they're on WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.