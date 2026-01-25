Why the Raiders Are Expected to Have an Eventful Week

The Las Vegas Raiders' search for their fourth head coach in as many seasons is headed toward the final week of January. However, with Championship Weekend nearing its conclusion, the Raiders' hunt for a new leader is likely to come to an end as well. The Raiders will soon name their next head coach.

Las Vegas has seemingly taken their time to decide on a new head coach. However, it is likely their top candidates are coaching on championship weekend. Las Vegas is interested in both Seattle Seahawks Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak and Denver Broncos assistant Davis Webb.

The Raiders hope improved coaching and a soon-to-be improved roster can help quickly turn things around. After weeks of interviews, the Raiders, and other teams are set to have a busy week ahead, according to league insider Ian Rapoport. Las Vegas is set for an exciting few upcoming weeks.

“The Raiders have at least two, potentially three, candidates whose teams will play Sunday. Sources say they are looking into scheduling another interview with Broncos offensive passing game coordinator Davis Webb, who is considered a strong candidate. Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph have interest, as well," Rapoport said.

“Webb has not yet been a coordinator, but his experience as an NFL QB, along with his leadership abilities, make him an attractive candidate. The belief is Las Vegas is looking for a younger, offensive coach, and Kubiak -- a top coordinator -- and Webb fit that bill. Kubiak was also a strong candidate for the Falcons' vacancy before they hired former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski. Kubiak, Joseph and Webb have completed virtual interviews with Las Vegas."

The Raiders moved on from Pete Carroll following their 3-14 campaign, which included a 10-game losing streak. Las Vegas will present its next head coach with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Raiders General Manager John Spytek recently gave insight into the Raiders' coaching search.

“Whoever's the best coach for the Las Vegas Raiders is who we're going to hire. And we're not beginning with the end in mind, and we want a meticulous build that will set us up for years of success in the future, and we have a great opportunity to do that with everything that we have in front of us right now."

With the assets the Raiders have this offseason, they are primed for an eventful summer. Las Vegas must make the most of what will go down as an important few months in the Raiders' history. One way or the other.

