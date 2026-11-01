Announcers, Referees & Jersey Combination for Raiders' Week 8 Matchup

The Las Vegas Raiders will face the New York Jets on Sunday in their first of two consecutive road games. Their Week 8 matchup against the Jets is one of the four road games Las Vegas will play over the next five weeks and is undoubtedly the most winnable game in that stretch.

Las Vegas has lost four straight games, making their matchup against the Jets a quietly important game for Klint Kubiak's Raiders. The game is a true toss-up, as it is unclear which Raiders team will show up on the East Coast on Sunday.

The Raiders have plenty of things to straighten out before Sunday. Kubiak hopes a productive week of practice, combined with the proper adjustments, will help increase his team's ability to execute properly on game day.

Road Raiders

“That’s the NFL. Every week you have to respond, and you’ve got to do it 17 weeks in a row. You can’t sit in those chairs in those team meeting rooms if you’re not an accountable human. If you’re just a talented guy who doesn’t have accountability, you don’t last very long. Those are the guys we’re looking for as we build our program,” Kubiak said earlier this week.

The Jets may be 2-5, but they are far from a pushover. New York lost to the Green Bay Packers on the road by three points in overtime. They lost to the New England Patriots by seven, giving New England a much more competitive game than Las Vegas did.

Teams are what their records say they are, but stats and records don't always tell the whole story or provide full insight. Kubiak knows the Jets are better than their record indicates. Las Vegas will have their hands full with a talented Jets team led by a former Raiders quarterback.

“I see an extremely physical team. I see a very talented team. They have our full attention. They’re very well-coached. And no matter who we’re playing each week, on these days, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, we’d better make sure we’re focusing on ourselves and getting ourselves better," Kubiak said.

Sep 27, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Cody White (82) celebrates a touchdown with running back Ashton Jeanty (2) in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Announcers, Referees, and Jersey Combination

Las Vegas will wear white jerseys, silver pants, and silver helmets. John Hussey's officiating crew will referee the game. Megan Olivi will serve as the sideline reporter, while Chris Meyers will serve as the play-by-play commentator, and Jonathan Vilma will serve as an analyst.

The Raiders' Week 8 slate against the Jets is a chance to get back on track after losing four straight games. However, a loss would mean the Raiders' front office and coaching staff must make significant changes or accept their fate and watch the ship sink for yet another lost season.

Las Vegas needs to improve in many areas on both sides of the ball. Despite Las Vegas' productive offseason of roster revamping, the Raiders may not be that much better than the Jets. Sunday will confirm whether the Raiders are closer to the four elite teams they have lost to or the Jets.

Earlier this week, Raiders veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins explained how critical each individual play can be in a game. Las Vegas has lost multiple winnable games because of its own mistakes. It will be on Cousins to get the offense going before the fourth quarter on Sunday.

“We can be better in the red zone. We can be better on third down. When plays are there to be made, you’ve got to make them. It’s a fine line between winning a game and losing a game. It can be one play. It can be one throw. You can say, ‘I’m playing great, having good production, things are going well,’ but if you miss one throw and you lost the game, you missed one throw , and you lost the game," Cousins said.

“You play with that tension and you prepare with that tension. I think that's where you say absolutely you can be doing better, because not playing perfect, and the only time you get away with not playing perfect is if you’re winning. Other than that, you either need to be playing perfect or you need to be winning. So, there’s plenty of room for improvement.”