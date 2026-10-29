How Raiders Can Put Pieces Together, Snap Skid vs. Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders have had an up-and-down season so far. Through the season's first seven games, the Raiders have shown several different versions of themselves. In their three wins, albeit against teams with a combined 3-16 record, Las Vegas played solid football.

In their wins, the Raiders played complementary football, which helped them overcome mistakes. In two of their four losses, Las Vegas didn't show up until the game was legitimately out of reach. In their other two losses, they played well against two of the league's best.

Las Vegas heads into its Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets, aiming to end its losing streak, as a fifth straight loss would be far from ideal. No matter how much spin is put on it, a five-game losing streak would raise many questions about the season's direction.

Even at 3-4 and in the middle of a losing streak, Las Vegas has enough games remaining to turn the season around if they make the right decisions and win the games they can.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak watches from the sideline as they take on the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plenty has gone wrong over the past four weeks for Klint Kubiak's Raiders. However, they have also made things tough on themselves, with a long list of mistakes. Few things would have changed Las Vegas' losses against the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams.

Those two games got out of hand too fast to believe the Raiders could have won, regardless of what they could have done differently. Las Vegas' losses to the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills made it fair to wonder how good this team could be this season.

Still, four straight losses are four straight losses. Kubiak knows that after the season's first seven games, his team has a lot of things to work on. There is no one thing for Las Vegas to focus on; all options are on the table in terms of its roster and the ways in which it will look to improve.

“There’s not one big thing. There are plenty of things we’re working on that we're being intentional about. I wish it was just one thing, but it never is. Whether you’re on a 3-4 team or an undefeated team," Kubiak said after practice on Wednesday.

"You’re always improving your weaknesses, always trying to get players better and get the young players better who are going to play one day. That’s part of the job: preparing for one week and preparing for the future, all in the same day.”

Las Vegas has handled its four-game losing streak better than it handled its losing streaks each of the past two seasons, but that is no consolation for losing. The Raiders started the season too well to be content with close losses and almost-wins. They have the roster to win games this season.

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) talks to Los Angeles Rams offensive line David Quessenberry (68) after the game at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' Week 8 matchup against their former quarterback, Geno Smith, and a Jets team loaded with three first-round draft picks in the 2027 draft is ripe for a Raiders win on Sunday. Yet that is only true if they can fix the issues that have plagued them over the past month.

Many of those issues have started to recur weekly as teams get a clearer idea of what the Raiders do and don't do well. Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins noted several things he feels Las Vegas' offense can improve on heading into their Week 8 road slate.

“We can be better in the red zone. We can be better on third down. When plays are there to be made, you’ve got to make them. It’s a fine line between winning a game and losing a game. It can be one play. It can be one throw. You can say, ‘I’m playing great, having good production, things are going well,’ but if you miss one throw and you lost the game, you missed one throw, and you lost the game, ” Cousins said Wednesday after practice.

"You play with that tension, and you prepare with that tension. I think that's where you say absolutely you can be doing better, because not playing perfect, and the only time you get away with not playing perfect is if you’re winning. Other than that, you either need to be playing perfect or you need to be winning. So, there’s plenty of room for improvement.”