3 Key Factors That Will Decide Raiders' Chances vs. Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders have more than a few things to clean up ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the New York Jets. The Raiders hope to end their four-game losing streak with a road win on Sunday.

Below are three matchups that will decide Las Vegas' outing against the Jets.

The Raiders vs. the Raiders

The Jets are 2-5; the Raiders are 3-4. There are only so many logistics to the situation. The Jets are a bad team, and Las Vegas may be, too. Sunday will be much less about the plays Las Vegas calls and their ability to not beat themselves, as they have done for the last four weeks.

Las Vegas also nearly beat themselves with mistakes during their three-game winning streak, but they overcame them late in the game. The Raiders have to get out of their own way, which they have not done in a few weeks. The Jets will do all they can to beat the Raiders.

The Raiders cannot help the Jets with penalties, turnovers, or long stretches of time with inefficient play on both sides of the ball.

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) lines up before the snap in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raiders' Defensive Line vs. Jets' OL/Ground Game

The Raiders' defense enters Week 8 as one of the worst defenses in the league against the run, after starting the season on a higher note in that area. However, a cycle of defensive mishaps and offensive ineptitude has put Las Vegas behind on the scoreboard during their losing streak.

This has given other teams far more opportunities and reasons to run the ball, since it keeps the ball away from a Raiders offense that has already been struggling. Las Vegas has faced several teams with quarterbacks who are mobile, which makes it harder to stop the run.

The Raiders have also faced four of the league's best passers, who have attacked Las Vegas' vulnerable defensive backfield. Las Vegas can address many of its defensive struggles with better play from its interior defensive line. They are the ones most responsible for stopping the run.

The defensive line must also generate a consistent pass rush to protect a defensive backfield that needs all the help it can get. Las Vegas' defensive line cannot disappear for whole quarters at a time. The line has to make an impact, or it will be a long day for the entire defense.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Geno Smith vs. Everybody!

Last season, Las Vegas' offensive line allowed the most sacks of any team in the league. The Raiders rushed for the fewest yards in the league, and Smith led the league in interceptions. Smith's time in Las Vegas was the perfect storm.

Smith's very first pass as the Raiders' quarterback at Allegiant Stadium was an interception. He and arguably the league's worst collection of talent helped the Raiders land the top pick in the draft for only the second time in the franchise's storied history.

Both sides parted ways during the offseason, but they will forever be tied together. For Las Vegas, Sunday's matchup could be poetic for all the wrong reasons.

Many of the same issues , though largely improved, are still impacting Las Vegas. The Raiders have lost four straight, similar to how they lost 10 in a row last season with Smith under center. Las Vegas has struggled to run or move the ball consistently this season.

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) reacts to a timeout against the Houston Texans during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During their four-game losing streak, the Raiders have generally struggled in the second half, just as they did under Smith. Still, this year's Raiders had significantly more resources invested in them than last year's did, which isn't anyone's fault, so much as circumstance.

As the Raiders face off against the Jets, Smith will likely be a little extra motivated. Things went downhill quickly for Smith in Las Vegas last season. He would love nothing more than to beat a Raiders team that made wholesale changes after his departure.

Las Vegas is in no position to take Smith and the Jets lightly. New York has a roster strong enough to beat the Raiders. Add in the travel and time change for Las Vegas, and a motivated Smith, and anything can happen. This is far from an easy win for Las Vegas, but it's still a winnable outing.