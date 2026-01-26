Another Candidate for Raiders' HC Position is Off the Board
In this story:
The Las Vegas Raiders' search for a head coach has lost another one of its reported top candidates.
Where Things Stand
The Raiders had reportedly narrowed their search to just a handful of coaches, as late as Sunday. Things have already began to ramp up in what is expected to be a busy week for the Raiders.
Ian Rapoport reported that Las Vegas was essentially down to Davis Webb of the Denver Broncos, Klint Kubiak of the Seattle Seahawks. Former Miami Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel was also listed as a top candidate even though he was widely expected to join the Los Angeles Chargers.
"In our world, a hot head coaching candidate. My understanding is the Las Vegas Raiders would like to talk to Davis Webb, the former NFL quarterback, after the game ends. As far as the Raiders, they also have some interest in Klint Kubiak, the Seahawks' offensive coordinator. It is very possible that [the Raiders' future] head coach has a game [on Sunday]. Meanwhile, still in the mix for the Las Vegas Raiders' head coaching job is Mike McDaniel," Rapoport said on Sunday.
As always, things change fast in the National Football League. On Monday, it was reported that McDaniel and the Chargers had officially agreed to a deal. McDaniel is now off the board for the Raiders. Their search is likely down to Webb, Kubiak, and potentially Joe Brady.
While McDaniel was still viewed as the least likely of the three candidates to get the Raiders job, as his position with the Chargers was once believed to already be completed, there were several reasons to like his potential fit in the position.
Along with the skillset and offensive mind McDaniel clearly possesses, taking him away from a division rival to pair with Fernando Mendoza would have been huge. Not only did they not hire McDaniel, but the Raiders must also now deal with McDaniel and Justin Herbert twice a season.
Shortly after firing Pete Carroll, the Raiders' general manager, John Spytek, explained the importance of finding the right coaches and players to help fix the team's roster. Las Vegas needs all the help it can get, as not only does its roster lack talent, but McDaniel's arrival improves a division rival.
“The more good players you have, and the better person at the helm that you have steering that ship, my experiences is, the more successful you are. And you look at, are there two more important hires in an organization than a quarterback and a head coach? I think we probably all would agree that those two men usually steer the ship, and that's out in front of us right now,” Spytek said.
Follow us on: X/Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @EZTrez_SI ,and IG @HondoSr . We also invite you to visit our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Have every Raiders story straight to your email with the latest news. Our newsletter is completely FREE. We do not spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW
Ezekiel is a former Sports Editor from the Western Herald and former Atlanta Falcons beat writer.Follow ztrezevant