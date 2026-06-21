Raiders Make Another Key Move as John Spytek's Rebuild Gains Momentum

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders are 37 days from the opening of the 2026 NFL Training Camp, but nobody told GM John Spytek.

After a tremendously successful NFL Draft, a bevy of impressive UDFAs, and free agents, the Raiders leader is still hard at work, even on Sunday.

Spyteking

The Raiders GM via the team announced today that 2026 DE Keyron Crawford, whom the team selected with the 67th overall pick in the third round, has come to terms with the team.

Crawford has an impressive skill set, with Spytek saying of his game and what appealed to the Silver and Black about adding him to the roster, "Just another good football player. He's [Keyron Crawford] tough, he's rugged; we had a great visit with him when we were here. And the places I've been where you have really good pass rushers that keep hitting quarterbacks, you've got a chance. We felt like he helped us there."

Keyron Crawford | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Crawford offers athleticism, a high motor, a unique skill set that attacks the defense, and a work ethic that will enhance his repertoire as he is coached.

The Terms

While the exact terms were not disclosed, we do not know the factual parameters.

Under the 2026 NFL rookie wage scale, which was collectively bargained with the NFLPA in that last deal, Crawford, at the 67th overall pick, was slotted to receive a roughly four-year contract worth $6.2 million that would be inclusive of an estimated signing bonus in the vicinity of $1.3 million. All players selected in the NFL Draft in the 2026 class who were picked outside the first round automatically receive fixed four-year deals without a fifth-year team option.

Keyron Crawford | Darrell Craig Harris

That is why teams that truly believe in a player will take the risk of selecting them in the first round, while other teams don’t see their value to the same extent, so as to secure that vital fifth-year team option.

Who’s Left

The Raiders have two remaining players to sing from their rookie draft class.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Of course, the draft’s No. 1 overall pick QB Fernando Mendoza. The future franchise QB will certainly be the defining player of the class.

The other was first-round talent but was selected in the fourth round because of injury concerns about CB Jermod McCoy.

The organization is not concerned about signing either player, in what is expected to be a class that will be key to a rebuilding franchise.