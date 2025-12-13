Why the Raiders Pulling Off Massive Upset is Not Impossible

The Las Vegas Raiders' season has given few reasons for optimism, but anything can happen in the National Football League on any given Sunday. Even the Raiders might win a game for the first time in months.

Raiders' Road Ahead

Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus analyzed the Raiders' matchup against the Eagles on Sunday. Although the Raiders undoubtedly have more issues than the Eagles, Philadelphia has its own set of problems to deal with, as it is on a three-game losing streak.

"The Eagles have lost three consecutive games and are in danger of heading into the postseason with a lot of questions and a lack of answers," Valentine said.

"They’re 16th in EPA per play on offense and have struggled to consistently meld the passing and rushing attacks together to create a functional down-to-down offense. It looked somewhat better against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 14, but Jalen Hurts’ (77.7 grade; 8th) five turnovers hurt their chances."

The Raiders have issues on both sides of the ball, as their offense has been unable to do much of anything through 13 games. Las Vegas' defense has played admirably, all things considered. Still, the unit could use an infusion of talent, especially at cornerback, as the unit is bare at the moment.

Valentine noted that although both teams are on losing streaks, he believes the Raiders will continue the trend of helping struggling opponents get back on track. This has happened multiple times this season. With how this season has gone, there is little reason to expect anything different on Sunday.

"Right now, the Eagles are just failing to get over the hump — something that’s not been a problem too often for the reigning Super Bowl champions. The defense has the talent and the guile to bring opposing offenses into the mud, but with as much skill as there is on the offense, Philadelphia should be rolling opponents — but it hasn’t.

"The Eagles play the 2-11 Raiders in Week 15, a matchup that presents the perfect opportunity to get a win back on the board.

The Raiders will start Kenny Pickett on Sunday for the first time this season. His first start with the Raiders will come against his old team, in front of plenty of friends and family for the New Jersey native.

On Friday, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained his approach with helping Pickett handle it all.

"We haven't done a lot yet, specifically about that, because we have a mentality that should encompass whomever we're playing, but he does have some insights, and he's helped us with game planning and what to expect and things like that,” Carroll said.

“So, he has helped us quite a bit, but not specifically about other than the fact that he's played in the cold and he's played in the weather and all that kind of stuff throughout his life. So, that should help him."

