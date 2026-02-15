Why Kubiak's Words Will Prove Prophetic for Jaded Raiders' Fanbase

The Las Vegas Raiders have had three head coaches in as many seasons. Since 2022, the Raiders are 21-47 combined. With each new coach came a new mantra of how the Raiders were going to do things differently, only for things to stay the same or get worse.

Kubiak's Vital Words, Mentality

After so much turnover at the head coaching position, it would be understandable for there to be some hesitation to fully trust in Kubiak during the infancy of his tenure with the team. The Raiders have had several recent head coaches who failed to deliver on their words.

In addition to having one of the worst rosters in the league, failed promises and innuendo from former head coaches have played a significant role in their demise over the past few seasons. Kubiak made no promises upon his arrival. He aims to gain everyone's trust by improving the product on the field.

“I think earning the trust of the building is a daily process, so that's something that I've always been about. I love earning people's trust, and I've got to earn these guys' trust. It's not just going to happen me sitting up at a podium. So, that's something that's a process,” Kubiak said.

“That's a process, and that's a great challenge. Yeah, there have been plenty of other coaches, but why not us? Why not this staff? Why not this group of players? So, if you look at it in the lens of there's a history of some guys that are in and out of here pretty quick, I look at it as what a great challenge. It's going to be a process, and we're going to be about the work, like I said. So, it's a very exciting opportunity."

One way or another, Kubiak's words and mindset will prove prophetic. Kubiak has the right attitude, but he must also know that while he will be given the benefit of the doubt, the Raiders fanbase is not patient.

The Raiders may not win often early during Kubiak's tenure, but they must look better immediately. With all the changes the Raiders have already made and are set to make, they must look like an improved team right out of the gate.

Improved, of course, is relative; it should be easy coming off a 3-14 campaign, with 10 draft picks and nearly $100 million in open cap space to spend in free agency this offseason. Kubiak has the right mentality. Las Vegas' front office must rebuild the roster and let Kubiak go to work.

