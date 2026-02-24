Raiders' Approach to the Combine, Draft Becomes Clearer
The Las Vegas Raiders have 10 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and more than a few needs to address. The roster decisions Las Vegas makes in both the draft and free agency will impact the entire league because of the number of picks and open cap space they have.
Second Offseason in a Row
The Raiders entered the offseason with several holes to fill on its roster. However, for the second consecutive season, the NFL Draft will present the Raiders the best player available when it is their turn to select, and that player will address a position Las Vegas has a significant need at.
Last offseason, Las Vegas addressed their need for a running back by using the No. 6 pick on running back Ashton Jeanty. The talented back was the best player available at a position of need for the Raiders. The draft will shake out in a similar manner for Las Vegas this offseason.
Holding the No. 1 pick and nine additional picks, Las Vegas will make the first overall pick all but a formality, when they select Fernando Mendoza.
At the NFL Combine, Raiders General Manager John Spytek explained that although the Raiders desperately need a quarterback, there is a difference between selecting based on need versus selecting the best player available. Luckily for the Raiders, they will get the best of both.
Mendoza gives the Raiders arguably the best quarterback they have had in at least the last three seasons. Las Vegas will need to add much more talent to the offense around Mendoza. However, he is a significant part of their plans moving forward, as they look to turn things around.
"Why wouldn't you draft a quarterback in the first round, no matter what? Well, that's where need and best player available come into the equation. I learned a long time ago, if you start forcing needs, you're going end up picking guys too early and then regret it. So, when it lines up and you've got a need and it's the best guy, it's awesome,” Spytek said.
“It really is. That's how we got Tristan Wirfs in Tampa all those years ago. We needed our tackle, and he was the best one, and run the card in as fast as you can. But we're never just going to say, 'We've got this need, and so we're just going to force a player.' That's the wrong way to do it. It's not team building."
