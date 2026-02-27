Arizona DB Genesis Smith Raves About New-Look Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are at the NFL scouting combine this week. Looking at all the prospects that will be part of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Raiders have their new regime out there in Indianapolis. It is important for the Raiders to see everything with their eyes, and as much as the Raiders are looking to know the players better, they are also getting to know each other more now at the combine.

General manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak will be the ones to make these important evaluations, and being on the same page is something that the Raiders are keying in on this offseason.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kubiak and Spytek are looking at all the prospects and are looking to make sure they do all their homework to find the right ones. The Raiders want to ensure they draft the right players, as they are in a rebuilding year. They have the draft capital that will give them a lot of picks; now it is time to capitalize on it. The Raiders own the first overall pick of the draft this year, but as important as that pick is, the rest are going to hold a lot of value as well.

One position group that the Raiders are looking to draft at is the cornerback position. The Raiders were thin at the cornerback position last season, and it is unknown what players, if any, will return for the at cornerback next season. The Raiders will likely address that position group in the draft. One new name to keep a close eye on is cornerback Genesis Smith out of the University of Arizona. The Raiders have met with Smith this week at the combine.

Watch Raiders Cornerback Prospect Speak from NFL Combine

"Great coaches. I love the way they went about the meeting," said cornerback prospect Genesis Smith at the NFL Combine. "Just getting to know me. Getting to know the way I think about the game. Kind of my strengths of my game, my weaknesses, where and how I could get better over time. And how I would just get into the league. It was great.

Smith will be a good scheme fit for the Raiders next season if they are able to draft him. Most have him going in the 2nd or 3rd round of the 2026 NFL Draft. If he is there for the taking and he checks every box for the Raiders, he will be in Las Vegas next season battling for a starting spot.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats defensive back Genesis Smith (12) against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Las Vegas Raiders when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on the Raiders. While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Genesis Smith.