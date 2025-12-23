Why the Raiders' Ashton Jeanty Debate Still Rages On

There's no doubt that the Las Vegas Raiders are one of the worst teams in the NFL. This isn't even a case where their record doesn't speak to how hard they fight in each game, as they've had numerous performances this season that are inexcusable.

They've had two scoreless games this season, with their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles being their latest one. Their loss to the Houston Texans was a close one, but there are no moral victories in the NFL. It's clear that this team needs help, and they aren't getting much of it from their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

What Could’ve Been

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts after a play during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Ashton Jeanty is coming off a performance where he had more than 180 yards of offense and was a difference maker on the ground and through the air. He finally got a decent performance from his offensive line, and he showed why the Raiders drafted him so highly. However, his latest flash of brilliance doesn't erase the string of poor performances he's had this season.

The last time he had over 100 yards was in Week 12, and his production has been wildly inconsistent this season. It's not all on Jeanty, as he's playing behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, but that's my point. The Raiders were so quick to draft their next playmaker that they didn't consider some of their most glaring issues.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It'd be a stretch to say the Raiders are regretting their decision to select Jeanty, but I think it's fair to imagine how different this team would've looked if they went in a different direction. At the sixth overall pick, the Raiders couldn't have selected Will Campbell, but there were plenty of other offensive line prospects on the board that could've changed their line for the better.

At the very next pick, the New York Jets selected Armand Membou. He's the right tackle of their future, with him showing flashes as a rookie of being an exceptional pass blocker and run defender. He's helped solidify the right side of the offensive line on a bad team, and I don't see why he couldn't have done the same for the Raiders.

Aug 10, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (71) against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just four spots down, the New Orleans Saints selected Kelvin Banks Jr., and he's been helping lock down the left side of their offensive line. There were plenty of options available to the Raiders, but they decided to select a player who isn't going to help them out this year.

