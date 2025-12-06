Why Ashton Jeanty is Facing Stiff Fantasy Test in Week 14

When Head Coach Pete Carroll was asked about the Las Vegas Raiders' decision to part ways with former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, he cited the struggles of the running game as a primary disappointment during Kelly's brief tenure. This franchise invested heavily in its rushing attack last offseason.

They signed guard Alex Cappa to a two-year, $11 million deal in free agency, drafted another in Texas Tech's Caleb Rogers in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and spent their sixth-overall selection on Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty.



In Jeanty's first 11 games in the league, he averaged just 75 yards on 18.5 touches per game, with eight total touchdowns in Chip Kelly's offense. Clearly, that didn't meet Carroll's vision for this team, leading him to make a change at offensive coordinator after just 12 weeks. Now, Greg Olson is hoping to coax a breakout from the rookie first-round pick in order to earn a promotion from interim to full-time OC.



Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end John Franklin-Myers (98) makes a tackle on Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Can Ashton Jeanty get the best of the Broncos defense?



Ashton Jeanty's first game under Greg Olson wasn't great either. In the Las Vegas Raiders' 31-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13, he gained just 31 yards on 15 attempts and was shut out from the end zone. On the bright side, he did tally six catches for 30 yards. Still, there's a ton of room for improvement.



Unfortunately, he won't get a more favorable matchup in his second game under Olson, facing the Denver Broncos in the second leg of their season series. The first time he met this team, he went for 63 total yards on 22 touches, although he did score a touchdown. NBC Sports' Kyle Dvorchak isn't expecting a much better showing from Jeanty against the Broncos with Olson leading the way, either:



Highest Pct of Runs Stuffed

This Season, @NextGenStats



30.4 – Ashton Jeanty 🤯

24.2 – Saquon Barkley

22.0 – De’Von Achane

21.4 – Quinshon Judkins

19.4 – Christian McCaffrey



Run stuff: 0 or negative yards — NFL Researcher (@NFL_Researcher) December 6, 2025

"The Broncos are giving up the seventh-fewest carries to opposing running backs every week. Unlike the Chiefs, they also excel in the spreadsheets. They rank 14th in EPA per rush allowed and have conceded the fourth-fewest yards before contact per attempt. Jeanty has scraped by on receiving volume in recent weeks, but Denver could even take that away.

Only the Saints are facing fewer running back targets than the Broncos, who see 4.1 per week. With a 16.5-point team total showing no hope for the Raiders offense, Jeanty isn’t a must-start for the final week of the fantasy regular season."

