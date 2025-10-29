How the Bye Week Benefitted Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty
The Las Vegas Raiders look to establish running back Ashton Jeanty more over the second half of the season than they did in the first seven games. Doing so would help Las Vegas tremendously, as they look to improve upon a disappointing start to the season.
Q: Pete Carroll said he is seeing signs of improvement in the running game. As someone who's being asked to execute this, what are you seeing right now?
Ashton Jeanty: “Yeah, I see the same thing. I mean, obviously it starts up front. I can't do what I do without the guys blocking. But also me just building that chemistry with them, understanding the schemes better and better, and then just getting more reps.”
Q: What are the benefits of the bye week?
Jeanty: “Yeah, just a little rest and recovery. I think that's the biggest thing. Just refresh and then now we can get some guys back and different people feeling healthier and ready to attack.”
Q: Geno Smith said, “We got to go.” That was kind of his phrase when somebody asked him about two games in five days. What's your mentality for these next two games?
Jeanty: “Yeah, I mean, we got to do what we got to do. Whatever it takes to win, no matter what the schedule is, we just got to find a way.”
Q: Geno Smith has talked a lot about mentoring the young guys, yourself included, and being really encouraging when things aren't going the right way. I was wondering, does that cut the other way too? I know he's had some frustration. Feels like he's had some bad breaks. How do you guys continue to encourage him?
Jeanty: “Yeah, just having each other's back. You know, that's what it's all about, through the ups and downs. You know, it's not going to go the way everybody wants it to. It hasn't been for us so far, but we just got to stick together and keep talking each other up. Stay positive.”
Q: You talked after the Chiefs game about having to change the culture, the losing culture. What do you personally have to do to change that culture?
Jeanty: “Just keep being who I am. Working hard and setting the example. You know, speak when it's needed. I'll keep doing my part and hopefully others continue to fall behind and go forward with me.”
