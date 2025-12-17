Raiders Rookie Ashton Jeanty Opens Up About Growing Pains

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders used the No. 6 overall pick in the most recent NFL Draft on running back Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders did so, to help fix an offense that finished last season last in the league in rushing yards per game. Las Vegas averaged 80 yards per game last season.

Through 14 games this season, the Raiders still averages the fewest yards in the league per game. However, they have gotten worse than last season, both statistically and in the eye test. Las Vegas now averages 71 yards per game rushing the ball this season, a decrease from last season.

Las Vegas' hopes and dreams of a productive season are long gone. Still, they are a team of professionals who must find a way to make positive progress as the season comes to a close. Wins are unlikely, but it is not unreasonable to hope for improved performances from the Raiders.

On Wednesday, the Raiders ' talented rookie explained how he has handled the team not meeting expectations this season. Jeanty wisely understands it is a team game and plans to make the most out of whatever opportunities come his way over the final three weeks of the season.

"Yeah. I mean, I think obviously everybody has their certain expectations, or what they think what's going to happen during the season, but it hasn't gone our way, my way, in certain ways, but just got to continue to keep working and make the most of the opportunities we have left,” Jeanty said.

"I'm never going to lose confidence, whether I played the way I did, I wanted to, or whether way I didn't want to. Confidence is the only way you can be able to go out there and put up your best performance."

Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained how the lack of a ground game has impacted the Raiders this season. Las Vegas has been unable to do anything on offense this season, as their offensive line has made it impossible to move the ball consistently or score points.

“Yeah, our inability to just get the ball moving where we have some kind of substance of a run game to play off of. When you don't convert on third down, you just don't get the chances. I mean, we said this,” Carroll said.

With a top pick in the upcoming draft and more than a few dollars to spend in free aganecy, the Raiders must have a productive offseason. There is no reason for the Raiders not to be a much improved team next season.

