The Questions That Are Now Looming Over the Raiders' Season
Clearly, a lot of things had to have gone wrong for the Las Vegas Raiders to find themselves in the positions where they are now. They're in last place in the AFC West, in a year where they were expected to at least be competitive for a wild-card spot in the playoffs.
Instead, none of their offseason acquisitions have panned out, and that's including their high draft pick, Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders have a lot of questions moving forward about what the future of their team may look like, but their most glaring question needs to be answered by the end of this season.
The Biggest Question the Raiders Are Facing
Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL reporter as well as a sports writer for FOX Sports, and he wrote an article where he poses the biggest question for every NFL team over the second half of the season. For the Raiders, their biggest question is whether or not they believe their team will go anywhere with Geno Smith at the helm.
"Carroll is 74 and doesn’t have time for a long rebuild. But does he really think Smith can even get him to the playoffs in the next couple of years? Smith has been downright bad this season, throwing 11 interceptions in eight games, which shouldn't come as a total surprise since he threw 15 interceptions last season", said Vacchiano.
Smith has shown flashes of how well he can play in Pete Carroll's system, especially when targeting Brock Bowers, but he's been so inconsistent. He doesn't look comfortable behind the Raiders' offensive line, and doesn't improve the Raiders' chances of winning any game.
"Nobody can run an offense like that. Maybe Carroll thinks Smith can play his way out of it, but it might be worth giving Kenny Pickett a look. And the Raiders should definitely be scouting the QBs in the 2026 draft heavily".
I'm surprised Smith hasn't been benched yet, but if he continues to make the Raiders worse on offense, why should the Raiders stand behind him? If the Raiders come to the conclusion that Smith isn't their answer, even for next season, they have a lot of work to do before they can consider this rebuild over.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on what Smith's future looks like WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.