The Questions That Are Now Looming Over the Raiders' Season

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of questions surrounding their future. Will they be able to answer their most glaring question before the season is done?

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Clearly, a lot of things had to have gone wrong for the Las Vegas Raiders to find themselves in the positions where they are now. They're in last place in the AFC West, in a year where they were expected to at least be competitive for a wild-card spot in the playoffs.

Instead, none of their offseason acquisitions have panned out, and that's including their high draft pick, Ashton Jeanty. The Raiders have a lot of questions moving forward about what the future of their team may look like, but their most glaring question needs to be answered by the end of this season.

The Biggest Question the Raiders Are Facing

Pete Carroll
Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders guard Jordan Meredith (61) and Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll talk before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Ralph Vacchiano is an NFL reporter as well as a sports writer for FOX Sports, and he wrote an article where he poses the biggest question for every NFL team over the second half of the season. For the Raiders, their biggest question is whether or not they believe their team will go anywhere with Geno Smith at the helm.

"Carroll is 74 and doesn’t have time for a long rebuild. But does he really think Smith can even get him to the playoffs in the next couple of years? Smith has been downright bad this season, throwing 11 interceptions in eight games, which shouldn't come as a total surprise since he threw 15 interceptions last season", said Vacchiano.

Geno Smith
Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to make a pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Smith has shown flashes of how well he can play in Pete Carroll's system, especially when targeting Brock Bowers, but he's been so inconsistent. He doesn't look comfortable behind the Raiders' offensive line, and doesn't improve the Raiders' chances of winning any game.

"Nobody can run an offense like that. Maybe Carroll thinks Smith can play his way out of it, but it might be worth giving Kenny Pickett a look. And the Raiders should definitely be scouting the QBs in the 2026 draft heavily".

Kenny Pickett
Sep 15, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kenny Pickett (15) throws a pass during warm ups before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie -Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

I'm surprised Smith hasn't been benched yet, but if he continues to make the Raiders worse on offense, why should the Raiders stand behind him? If the Raiders come to the conclusion that Smith isn't their answer, even for next season, they have a lot of work to do before they can consider this rebuild over.

Fernando Alfaro-Donis
Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.