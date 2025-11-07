Raider Nation Reacts to Ugly Loss Against Broncos
The Las Vegas Raiders will be on the road facing the Denver Broncos for the first time this season in week 10. They're 0 - 2 against divisional opponents this season, and the Broncos are currently in first place in the AFC West while the Raiders are dead last.
Historically, the Raiders have had the Broncos' number in the past, but that's all changed since they drafted Bo Nix. The Broncos swept the Raiders last year in the divisional series, and if the Raiders want to pull off the major upset on Thursday Night Football, they'll have to rely heavily on Brock Bowers and hope that Maxx Crosby and Geno Smith show out like they did in week 9.
Raider Nation Reacts
The game started out with the Raiders on offense, but they couldn't capitalize on some good completions from Smith. The Raiders' defense showed up to play and shut down the Broncos' offense, which caused them to punt in their own end zone. The Raiders offense has been clicking as of late, and they struck first with an Ashton Jeanty touchdown.
Unfortunately, Jackson Powers-Johnson went down with an injury, which hurts an already depleted Raiders offensive line. However, the Raiders have been the team in the driver's seat all game. Even when they punt, they're nailing the Broncos offense at the one-yard line and making things harder for them.
The Broncos got it together and tied the game at 7 - 7, but it was all spurred on by the Raiders' ailing to convert a fourth down. Pete Carroll was aggressive in his playcalling, but it only failed because Raheem Mostert failed to pick up a block, which led to Smith getting sacked.
Nearing the end of the half, the Raiders picked off an ill-advised throw from Nix. They had a lot of momentum, and Smith delivered a dime to Dont'e Thornton Jr. The rookie couldn't haul it in, and it makes things harder for them to capitalize on the turnover.
Later in the third quarter, the game was still a deadlock at 7 - 7. Smith threw a pass that Jeanty wasn't prepared for, and it was a tip drill for the Broncos' defense.
Cole was having such a good game, but his punt got blocked, which led to an immediate red zone for the Broncos. In a tight game like this, where the Raiders could pull off the upset, the blocking up front was inexcusable.
The blocked punt led to the Broncos kicking a field goal. On the Raiders' next ensuing drive, Smith landed awkwardly on a tackle and couldn't get off the field. They're in an injury time-out, and Kenyy Pickett is next in line for the Raiders. We're all hoping that Smith is able to walk off the field of his own volition and that he's safe.
Smith was able to walk off the field. Pickett came in, and it was a three-and-out for the Raiders offense. This game has been a slog on both sides of the field for both teams. With Smith out, it'll be hard for the Raiders to get ahead.
After taking a trip to he blue tent, Smith was able to get back into the game. He gave the Raiders their best offensive plays of the second half, but he was hobbled all drive. It's clear that he's hurt, so Carroll will have to make a decision on whether to sit him out or not.
The Raiders picked off Nix for the second time this game, and the Raiders are close to the red zone. The Raiders can flip this game on its head.
With a drive so close to the red zone, the Raiders had to get some points to claw back into this game. Unfortunately, Daniel Carson missed their field goal attempt.
The Broncos were able to run the clock out on the ground, beating the Raiders 10 - 7. The Raiders had numerous miscues, and this game is one of the worst they've played all season.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on the Raiders losing to the Broncos WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.