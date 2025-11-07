What the Raiders Must Do to Add Game-Changer Talent
The Las Vegas Raiders added Pete Carroll, Geno Smith, and Ashton Jeanty to their team all in one offseason, and it still amounted to nothing. That may be harsh, but their record isn't any better than it was a year ago, when they had significantly less talent on their team.
It's clear that something is missing from the Raiders before they can take that next step. The good thing is that they own their first-round pick this season, so no matter how much they lose, it can all be made up for if they nail their first-rounder next season.
2026 NFL Mock Draft
Trevor Sikkema is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he published an article creating a 2026 NFL mock draft after the NFL trade deadline had passed. Although the Raiders dealt Jakobi Meyers to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sikkema predicts the Raiders will help out their defense by drafting Arvell Reese from Ohio State University.
"Reese is likely the biggest draft riser of any prospect outside of the quarterbacks — and maybe even including the quarterbacks. The hybrid off-ball linebacker/edge defender has been turning heads with his explosiveness and pound-for-pound strength. His best work is as a pass rusher, where he has logged a 77.2 PFF pass-rush grade and a 19.2% pass-rush win rate", said Sikkema.
The Raiders have been desperately trying to get Maxx Crosby another star, to pair alongside him on their defensive line, but have come up short repeatedly. Christian Wilkins' signing didn't work out, and while Tyree Wilson has looked better, he's not the player they wanted him to be when they took him so highly.
This isn't the first time Reese has been linked to the Raiders via a mock draft, and I'm certain it won't be the last. He's a one-of-one talent, and the Raiders would be blessed for him to wear the Silver and Black to start his career. He would dramatically improve the Raiders' run defense, as well as give them an extra rusher if they wanted to send more heat the quarterback's way.
