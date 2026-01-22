Asking the Most Important Fernando Mendoza Question

The Las Vegas Raiders will look a lot different in 2026. No longer will Raider Nation have to endure the pairing of Geno Smith and Pete Carroll. They are now freed from their 3 - 14 cage, and can now hope for a brighter future.

That begins with the first overall pick. Fernando Mendoza did the improbable and led the Indiana Hoosiers to a perfect season, including the National Championship and Heisman Trophy. He joins an elite few who have ever accomplished this feat, and he looked excellent against the Miami Hurricanes. However, there's one question that has to be asked before the Raiders agree to have Mendoza usher in a new age of Raiders football.

How Good Is He Really?

Jan 20, 2026; Miami, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza during the CFP Champions press conference at Marriott Marquis Miami. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Heading into the National Championship, Mendoza had thrown more touchdowns than incompletions. That streak was broken against the Hurricanes, but it goes to show the level of football Mendoza was operating at. If I had to put one asterisk over this impressive statistic, it's that he didn't throw for a lot of yards in either game.

In fact, Mendoza hadn't thrown for over 200 yards in any of their postseason victories. He made his impact in other ways, but the prowess of his arm isn't something to marvel at. His accuracy is impressive, but there are moments in the NFL where quarterbacks need the ball thrown strongly and far instead of accurately.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) gets loose before the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just taking a look at how the NFL playoffs panned out, the only quarterback that's been able to get away with prioritizing accuracy over power is Sam Darnold. That's due to the Seattle Seahawks monster defense, something the Raiders lack. Mendoza isn't expected to make this team competitive in his rookie season, but do the Raiders believe he shows traits that can take him far in the NFL?

There's clearly a lot to like about him as a prospect. His leadership skills and toughness are unmatched, with him getting more competitive the more hits he takes. His game-winning touchdown run on 4th down was a work of art, and it shows his character as a player and a man.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek and owner Mark Davis look on from the sideline before the CFP National Championship college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and the Miami Hurricanes at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

John Spytek and the rest of the Raiders coaching staff have a franchise-altering decision on their hands. They sent out their entire top brass to see him live, including Mark Davis and Tom Brady. It's clear that they have a lot of interest in him. It's up to them to decide if what he's shown warrants their gamble, or if they think he'll be another quarterback taken first overall that doesn't work out.

