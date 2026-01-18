Which Player Must the Raiders Hold On To

The Las Vegas Raiders roster is among the worst in the NFL. It explains why they have the first overall pick in the upcoming draft class. Their defense has no strengths to rely on, and their offense had a hard time generating anything on the floor or through the air.

They made multiple additions before the season had started in hopes of turning their team around, but nearly none of them panned out as they had hoped. Geno Smith may have been the worst example of this, as they traded for him and gave him a contract extension before he even took the field in the Silver and Black . Out of all the additions they made to their team, which one of them must they not let walk in the upcoming free agency period?

Budding Star

Dec 21, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA ;Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) warms up on the sidelines before his first series against the Houston Texans in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article identifying one upcoming free agent for each team in the NFL whom they must not let go. For the Raiders, that player was former first-round pick of the Green Bay Packers, Eric Stokes.

"The former Packer unlocked new energy in Las Vegas, turning in career highs in both PFF overall (73.6) and coverage (73.5) grades. More specifically, Stokes’ 261 yards allowed were the second fewest among qualified cornerbacks in coverage, and he led the group in snaps per target (11.1) and reception (19.8). With the Raiders desiring more help at all three levels of their defense, Stokes figures to be a player to build around with Maxx Crosby on that side of the ball", said Locker.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Raiders took a flyer on a player who didn't live up to expectations for the team that drafted him so highly, and they reaped the rewards of buying low on him. He balled out on a one-year contract for the Raiders and has set himself up to receive a big contract extension from a team that has the projected third-most cap space in the league in the offseason.

Maxx Crosby's future with the Raiders may be up in the air, but Stokes is easily one of the brightest pieces they can build around for the future of their defense. Him alongside rookie Darien Porter, gives them their corners on the boundary of the future, and lays the groundwork for what can be a lockdown secondary if they're able to flesh it out successfully. The Raiders would be fools to let Stokes walk in free agency, especially after the season he just had.

