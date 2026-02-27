Assembling a Dream Draft Haul for the Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders hope to use the upcoming NFL Draft to take another step forward.

Las Vegas' Rebuild

The Raiders need a quarterback, which they will likely address with the No. 1 overall pick. Yet, Las Vegas must add to its roster around the top pick. The Raiders' roster ranks near the bottom of the league. Rebuilding the roster is the Raiders' primary focus moving forward after hiring Klint Kubiak.

Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus believes Las Vegas could address three of their most significant roster needs in the draft. Starting with Fernando Mendoza in the first round, Locker believes the Raiders would be happy if their draft haul included a cornerback and edge rusher.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) passes to Charlie Becker (80) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Locker projected the Raiders to select a wide receiver with their second-highest pick, but not just any wide receiver. Locker has the Raiders selecting wide receiver Omar Cooper from Indiana, who is more than familiar with Mendoza and his preferences.

"If Mendoza does head to Sin City, then one of his favorite targets, Cooper, could follow. Cooper’s rare blend of receiving skill (86.0 PFF receiving grade) and blocking value (69.8 PFF run-blocking grade) could have him off the board well before the 36th overall pick," Locker said.

Indiana's Omar Cooper Jr. (3) looks to get by Miami's Romanas O.J. Frederique Jr. (29) during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, as bad as the Raiders need to add talent to its group of wide receivers, the Raiders need cornerbacks more. Las Vegas' cornerbacks has gradually fallen to among the league's worst. That is before considering Eric Stokes may leave in free agency and Kyu Blu Kelly is returning from injury.

The Raiders are likely to keep an eye out for a corner in the first three rounds. If the decision in the second round comes down to best player or need, Las Vegas could very well be open to drafting a cornerback in the second round. However, Locker believes they will in the third.

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) celebrates an interception during the first half of the Big Ten Conference championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Raiders could theoretically jockey for any defensive position in the second or third round, but cornerback remains a large need — especially if Eric Stokes isn’t retained. Davison Igbinosun cleaned up his penalty woes in 2025 with an 81.0 PFF coverage grade, including an 80.0 mark in man looks," Locker said.

Las Vegas can address any of these positions in free agency in addition to the draft. The amount of open cap space the Raiders have gives them the added flexibility in the draft. However, Las Vegas should waste no time adding players of various talent levels with the 10 picks they have available.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes (22) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

