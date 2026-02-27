Assembling a Dream Draft Haul for the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders hope to use the upcoming NFL Draft to take another step forward.
Las Vegas' Rebuild
The Raiders need a quarterback, which they will likely address with the No. 1 overall pick. Yet, Las Vegas must add to its roster around the top pick. The Raiders' roster ranks near the bottom of the league. Rebuilding the roster is the Raiders' primary focus moving forward after hiring Klint Kubiak.
Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus believes Las Vegas could address three of their most significant roster needs in the draft. Starting with Fernando Mendoza in the first round, Locker believes the Raiders would be happy if their draft haul included a cornerback and edge rusher.
Locker projected the Raiders to select a wide receiver with their second-highest pick, but not just any wide receiver. Locker has the Raiders selecting wide receiver Omar Cooper from Indiana, who is more than familiar with Mendoza and his preferences.
"If Mendoza does head to Sin City, then one of his favorite targets, Cooper, could follow. Cooper’s rare blend of receiving skill (86.0 PFF receiving grade) and blocking value (69.8 PFF run-blocking grade) could have him off the board well before the 36th overall pick," Locker said.
However, as bad as the Raiders need to add talent to its group of wide receivers, the Raiders need cornerbacks more. Las Vegas' cornerbacks has gradually fallen to among the league's worst. That is before considering Eric Stokes may leave in free agency and Kyu Blu Kelly is returning from injury.
The Raiders are likely to keep an eye out for a corner in the first three rounds. If the decision in the second round comes down to best player or need, Las Vegas could very well be open to drafting a cornerback in the second round. However, Locker believes they will in the third.
"The Raiders could theoretically jockey for any defensive position in the second or third round, but cornerback remains a large need — especially if Eric Stokes isn’t retained. Davison Igbinosun cleaned up his penalty woes in 2025 with an 81.0 PFF coverage grade, including an 80.0 mark in man looks," Locker said.
Las Vegas can address any of these positions in free agency in addition to the draft. The amount of open cap space the Raiders have gives them the added flexibility in the draft. However, Las Vegas should waste no time adding players of various talent levels with the 10 picks they have available.
