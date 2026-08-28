'It's Been Dope.' Raiders' Ian Thomas Describes Raiders' TE Connection

The Las Vegas Raiders have spent the past few years cultivating an intriguing skill position group. The star of the show is tight end Brock Bowers, arguably the NFL's best tight end heading into the regular season.

In back-to-back seasons, under different regimes, the Raiders drafted two of college football's top tight ends: Notre Dame's Michael Mayer (2023 second-round pick) and Georgia's Bowers (13th overall in 2024). Las Vegas now has the best tight end room in the league, an experience that quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza are experiencing firsthand.

Ian Thomas Explains Life in Raiders Tight End Room

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) runs after the catch against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I've always wondered what it would be like to be in that tight end room with Bowers and Mayer. Ninth-year player Ian Thomas, who once played with legendary TE Greg Olsen, has the opportunity to be in the same room with two incredible talents. He shared his experience and the bond he has created with the young players.

Thomas didn't arrive in Las Vegas until last fall, when the Carolina Panthers let go of their long-time tight end in the offseason. While he hasn't had a wealth of experience being with Bowers and Mayer, Thomas is blessed to be in the same room as them, growing a special bond, especially when it comes to marriage and engagement, the latter of which the young tight ends did during the offseason.

"It's been dope. I'm obviously blessed to be in that room now," Thomas said. "So, they've been doing it a lot longer in this system or in this building than I have, so they've accepted me and yeah, it's been a growing process of us getting to know each other. It's been fun learning the guys and learning Brock [Bowers] and Mike [Mayer]."

"And now it's to a personal level where they're obviously engaged now. So, it's been good to give them some of the things I've learned in the past about being married and engaged. So, it's more on a personal level now. We've grown a lot together."

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Within this room, Thomas views Bowers as "a little quieter" and Mayer a bit more louder in the room.

"And then you got me, I'm kind of in between," Thomas said.

Lessons Learned in Carolina Helps Connect Thomas With Bowers, Mayer

Oct 11, 2019; Harrow on the Hill, United Kingdom; Carolina Panthers tight ends Tamarrick Hemingway (84), Ian Thomas (80), Greg Olsen (88) and Chris Manhertz (82) during practice at the Harrow School. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Thomas' role in the Raiders' offense is to provide depth as the main backup to the two tight ends, as head coach Klint Kubiak is expected to implement 12 and 13 personnel at a decent clip this season. Thomas has shown improvements as a blocker in the run game and provides some value on special teams, similar to what he previously did in Carolina.

Even as a near-decade veteran, Thomas has learned a lot from his talented teammates. The once-heralded successor to Olsen may not have accomplished his dreams of being that in Charlotte, but his refreshed role with the Raiders opens the door to bigger opportunities, especially as Bowers and Mayer have had past ailments.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer (87) carries the ball against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Oh yeah, you learn every day," Thomas said. "Those guys are a lot younger than me, and everyone sees the game in different perspectives. So, I'll pick their brains on everything, and they'll pick my brain. So, it's obviously each of us making each other better, so we can be trusted by the whole team."

Panthers (and even Raider Nation) fans may read this and go, "What in the world can Thomas provide for Bowers and Mayer?"

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Ian Thomas (80) and safety Jeremy Chinn (11) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The answer is simply experience, as cliché as it sounds. Thomas has been in this league for almost 10 years, and you'll learn a thing or two from being in multiple offenses and under several different head coaches. That experience can help youthful playmakers like Bowers and Mayer, who are entering contract years.

Five years from now, when Thomas has likely hung up his cleats, Bowers and Mayer could be dominating the NFL. Having played with two incredible talents at the position is something that should be bragged about, and the wealth of knowledge the two youngsters have acquired from Thomas is something that could be valuable in the long haul.