What Raiders Must Keep in Mind in Final Preseason Game

The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-1 in the preseason so far, with their final preseason game determining whether they'll enter the 2026 regular season with a losing record or not. They haven't had a winning preseason record since the 2023 season, not that preseason results move the needle.

The Raiders are facing off against the NFC West this season, so they will see the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers once again. What are some of the things they have to prepare for in order for them to end their preseason with a win?

Familiar Face

Klint Kubiak is introduced as the new Seahawks’ offensive coordinator in Renton. | (Ellen M. Banner / The Seattle Times)

Klint Kubiak saw the 49ers three times last season as the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator, so he has a lot of familiarity with them as an opponent. Even if it's the preseason, Kubiak will know a bit about what Kyle Shanahan plans to call on the opposing sideline.

The last time these two were on opposing sidelines, the Seahawks embarrassed the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. This is preseason football, so I don't expect either of them to be pulling out all the stops. However, this is Shanahan's opportunity to welcome Kubiak to the world of head coaching. I don't expect him to take it lightly.

Mac Attack

Strib picking up 22 yards 😤



📺: ESPN & KPIX pic.twitter.com/ghjSkUWheI — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 21, 2026

Mac Jones will likely be taking a good number of snaps in their matchup, and he's one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL. He was able to give the 49ers legitimate production when Brock Purdy went down with an injury last year. He's more than capable of lighting up the Raiders' secondary

Another standout star for the 49ers in the preseason so far has been De'Zhaun Stribling. He was the receiver Shanahan wanted, and he picked him higher than the consensus pick. Shanahan's going to get him the ball one way or another, so he's certainly a player they have to look out for.

An impressive preseason debut for @49ers' second-round pick De'Zhaun Stribling:



7 catches

63 yards



All in the first half 🙌



TENvsSF on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/VxhMoyrhFb — NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2026

He's currently questionable after sustaining an injury, so there's a possibility he won't be suiting up for them. Regardless, the Raiders' secondary needs to be on high alert if they don't want the 49ers to air the ball out.

The Raiders will play the 49ers in Week 9 on the road, so it'll be a couple of months before they see each other again. This will just be a taste of what that matchup has to offer, and it could be a valuable learning experience for the Raiders as they try to upset them in the regular season.