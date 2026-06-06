Raiders Veterans Continue To Sound Off on Fernando Mendoza

Assuming rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza starts at some point this season, by the end of the 2026 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders will have started eight different quarterbacks since the 2023 season. Las Vegas hopes Mendoza ends their game of musical chairs at quarterback.

Still, getting Mendoza fully ready to start games will be a process the Raiders hope they can take their time with. With the Raiders' rookie minicamp and Organized Team Activities out of the way, that process has already begun for Mendoza.

Jul 24, 2025; Henderson, NV, USA; A Las Vegas Raiders shield logo flag at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mendoza Mania

The Raiders used the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft on Mendoza. It was only the second time in franchise history that the Raiders held the pick. In Mendoza, Las Vegas rightfully believes it has found its quarterback of the future. However, when the future begins with Mendoza is unclear.

Las Vegas' front office signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins shortly before drafting Mendoza. The Raiders have a detailed plan for gradually developing Mendoza before naming him the team's starter. His time will likely come during a manageable part of the season.

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) warms up during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Veteran Support

Until then, Mendoza must continue to prepare. So far, he has done just that, making a quick impression on his new teammates. In Organized Team Activities, it was clear that the Raiders plan on making Mendoza work his way up the depth chart. Mendoza is the future, but for now, he must wait.

Las Vegas is hard at work putting all of its new offseason additions together on the field. As they head into mandatory minicamp, Las Vegas' front office and coaching staff will continue to monitor Mendoza's and the rest of the team's progress. So far, his teammates have taken notice.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) speaks during a news conference at the team’s Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Mendoza has spent the past few weeks mentally preparing to get to work on the practice field. OTAs gave him an opportunity to do so with both his fellow rookies and his veteran teammates. All eyes have been on Mendoza, even with him taking reps behind Cousins and Aidan O'Connell.

Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby echoed a similar sentiment to the one Mendoza mentioned following the Raiders' rookie minicamp. As talented as Mendoza was in college and may be in the future, at the moment, Mendoza is back at the bottom of the totem pole and must work his way up.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders helmets on the sidelines at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“It's like, listen, you don't just come in and say, 'Okay now you just start where you left off in college,' that's not the reality. You come here and you have to earn your respect all over again and build up trust within your teammates, your coaches and the whole nine," Crosby said.

"So, Fernando has been awesome. He's a great kid. He has great work ethic. I had a lot of the young guys over at the house, we watched game seven, and Fernando was unfortunately behind me in a game of horse, and I destroyed him. I got him out of there quick."

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs a drill during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Crosby continued, noting that Mendoza has indeed taken the proper approach so far. Time will tell how Mendoza pans out in Las Vegas, but for now, the Raiders' front office and coaching staff must do their part to let Mendoza do his. It appears that both sides are on track to do that.

Mendoza has joined a new-look Raiders team with a solid mix of veterans and young players. There likely is not a young player on the roster more important than Mendoza or a more important veteran on the roster than Crosby. One player represents the past, the other represents the future.

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“He's an awesome kid. Everyone knows his ability, what they've seen, especially this past season at Indiana. It couldn't have been a greater year for an individual player at a college level, winning the Heisman, winning the Natty, not losing a game, having a game-winning touchdown in the national championship," Crosby said.

"Like, he checked every single box and some, but now you come to the NFL, and you're on ground zero. I think that's what the most important thing is when you're a young guy coming in the league, is realizing that."

Jun 3, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

“So, he's got to work on the jump shot, but ultimately he's a competitor, and he's learning and getting better every single day. So, I'm really excited for what he's going to bring to this team, and you can already feel just his energy on a daily basis has been extremely consistent."

Las Vegas has done about as much as a team can do in one offseason, making sweeping changes to its coaching staff and roster. As they continue to implement those changes and make more changes over the next few offseasons, Mendoza's development is one of the most vital parts of the rebuild.

Mendoza's development is the most important part of the Raiders slew of roster moves.