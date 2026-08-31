Biggest Winners From the Raiders' 2026 Preseason

The Las Vegas Raiders have had an exciting few months, dating back to free agency and the draft, when the front office dramatically improved the roster with aggressive moves.

Now, we are two weeks away from the season opener against the Miami Dolphins, and there have been plenty of promising developments across the roster this offseason in training camp and preseason games. With that in mind, here are the biggest winners emerging from Las Vegas' offseason programs.

Mike Washington Jr.

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) carries the ball against Arizona Cardinals safety Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (42) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fourth-round running back has been incredible in the preseason, taking 23 carries for 168 yards (7.3 yards per attempt) in three outings. Washington Jr. has proven to be a very effective runner in Klint Kubiak's offense. With Ashton Jeanty suffering an injury and his status for Week 1 potentially up in the air, we could see Washington Jr. receive the lion's share of the workload in a favorable matchup.

Even when Jeanty returns, the rookie running back will have a significant role in this offense. During his lone season with the Seattle Seahawks, Kubiak deployed a two-headed backfield with Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet. The first-year head coach will deploy the same formula in Las Vegas.

Malik Benson

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Malik Benson (19) carries the ball against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Benson caught three balls for 44 yards in the preseason, but that doesn't diminish his expedited trajectory up the depth chart. As a sixth-round pick, Benson's spot on this roster was far from guaranteed, but he's proven to be a promising asset for the Raiders' future.

With a wide receiver corps lacking a true go-to option, Benson has an opportunity to establish himself as a legitimate target in this passing attack. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver will compete with Jalen Nailor, Tre Tucker, and Jack Bech for consistent snaps. However, Benson's skill set is too tantalizing to keep off the field.

Treydan Stukes

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (19) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Treydan Stukes (31) in the first half at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stukes has made a push for a starting spot on Las Vegas' defense, as the second-round pick's versatility has been a major factor in his development. The Raiders' secondary has been subpar over the last couple of seasons, which is why general manager John Spytek invested several resources in that department.

Even if Stukes isn't a starter to begin the season, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound safety will inevitably be in the first-team defense. Training camp is when Stukes initially established himself as a legitimate asset in the secondary, and he carried that into the preseason with five solo tackles.