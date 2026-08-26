Why Raiders Should Not Rush Jeanty Back for Week 1

The Las Vegas Raiders experienced a scary situation at Sunday's practice, as Ashton Jeanty suffered an injury.

While the worst-case scenario was running through everyone's minds, the second-year running back seemingly suffered an ankle sprain. While speaking with the media on Tuesday, head coach Klint Kubiak spoke about the Raiders taking a knee.

"Again, Ashton [Jeanty] got hurt in practice, and the whole team took a knee," Kubiak said. "I think that says a lot about him being on the mend and us counting on him," Kubiak said. "Really excited to get him back, and I'm a huge believer in the power of prayer."

Yes, Jeanty could return and be available for Week 1. However, the coaching staff will not rush him back to the field.

Very Winnable Game

Aug 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; The Las Vegas Raiders logo in the end zone at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders' season begins against one of the worst teams in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins. While we have seen crazier things happen in Week 1 over the years, Las Vegas should have no trouble defeating the Dolphins, who enter 2026 with a makeshift roster.

Yes, Jeanty improves the Raiders' offense, but Las Vegas can win this game without the 22-year-old running back. The Raiders, again, will not rush Jeanty back, so facing a very weak opponent in Week 1 could be a factor.

Las Vegas Has Options in Backfield

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) hands off to Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) during the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders invested a fourth-round pick in former Arkansas running back Mike Washington Jr., and it's safe to say that the investment has been promising. Washington Jr. has been explosive and powerful as a runner throughout training camp and the preseason. The 6-foot-2, 228-pound running back has produced 119 yards on 15 carries through two preseason games , averaging 7.9 yards per carry.

"[Mike Washington Jr.] has done a phenomenal job of growing up really fast," Kubiak said on Tuesday. "He got here, we drafted him, you come to the NFL, there's a lot on your plate and then we throw all these new protections at you, these new fronts and blitzes and routes, and I think that he's a guy that understands that we are counting on him, and he needs to get up to speed quickly and he's been mature about that."

Aug 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak before the game against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With an improved offensive line , an upgrade at quarterback, and Kubiak calling plays, Washington Jr. would have no problem producing in the rushing attack. Obviously, Jeanty is the better player, but the rookie running back can hold his own and prove to be an effective three-down back if the Boise State product misses time. It would also be a great opportunity for the coaching staff to see how much they could utilize Washington Jr. as a complementary piece to Jeanty.