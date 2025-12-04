One Blockbuster Draft Scenario Presented for Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are in a world of trouble when it comes to turning around the organization. This season was supposed to be the one where they saw improvement with all the moves they made last offseason. It has not worked out for the Raiders the way they have envisioned.

The Raiders are in a worse spot than they were a season ago. The Silver and Black took several steps back this season and now could be staring down a full-on rebuild heading into the 2026 offseason.

The Raiders have not played well on both sides of the ball for the most part. But the biggest concern for the team is the offensive side of the ball. The offense has been horrible from the beginning of the season until now. It has not looked improved, and the Raiders even had to make an offensive coordinator change during the season. They got rid of Chip Kelly and could be looking to unload on many other coaches after the season, and the biggest name is head coach Pete Carroll.

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll on the sidelines against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One position the Raiders will be looking hard at next offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders are likely to have a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they could get their quarterback right there. The problems come with the teams that will pick ahead of them.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has the Raiders moving up to the second overall pick in his latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Las Vegas Raiders (from NYG)*: Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The Raiders’ acquisition of Geno Smith last offseason appeared sound at the time, but it hasn’t worked out. As with the Browns, it makes sense for the Raiders to be aggressive this offseason if they see a chance to land a long-term solution at the most important position on the roster.

In this mock, Las Vegas trades up two spots — and jumps the Saints — to secure its quarterback.

Moore is still just 20 years old and will have fewer than 20 career starts on his resume after this season. And, with Oregon’s NIL potential, he’ll also have plenty of reasons to stay in school. But could he pass up a potential spot in the top five? I continue to be impressed with the way Moore has responded to everything Oregon has put on his plate this season. His command of the offense and natural accuracy as a passer are strong selling points for the quarterback he will become in the NFL.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) walks off the field after the game against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

