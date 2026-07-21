Ranking Raiders’ Defensive Position Groups Entering Training Camp

There's been a lot of attention surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders' offense, and that's allowed for their defensive improvements to be quietly swept under the rug. I don't think their defense will take the same leap as their offense will next season, but there's no way they're as bad as they were in 2025.

They added a bunch of talent on that side of the ball, and with the Maxx Crosby trade falling through, they'll still have one of the best edge rushers in the NFL on their roster. How do their defensive positional groups stack up against one another?

1. LB Room

Kwity Paye | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

With the Raiders switching to a new defensive scheme under Rob Leonard , I think their linebacker room is far and away their best unit defensively. The Raiders added Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker in free agency, and both of those players are accustomed to hard-hitting defenses where linebackers need to set the tone.

Crosby and Kwity Paye will still be used primarily to rush the quarterback, but this new defensive scheme gives them the versatility to mask their pass rush. Pair that with linebacker blitzes, and I think their linebacker duo will be the heart and soul of their defense in 2026.

2. Secondary

Las Vegas Raiders CB Darien Porter | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Perhaps I'm too optimistic about the development of younger players like Darien Porter or the potential of Treydan Stukes and Jermod McCoy , but I think the Raiders have one of the best young secondaries in the league.

They brought back Eric Stokes and even traded for some veteran experience in Taron Johnson. Their safeties could definitely use some help, but I think they've solidified their boundary corners going forward. If they can continue to be stingy in the red zone, the Raiders' secondary will come up with more turnovers than they did last season.

3. Defensive Line

Las Vegas Raiders Superstar DE Maxx Crosby | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

This is my hottest take so far, but outside of Crosby, who do the Raiders truly have on their defensive line? I'm intrigued by players like Keyron Crawford, JJ Pegues, and Tonka Hemingway, but they're all unproven at the NFL level.

Crosby still has the potential to be traded, and if that happens, the Raiders don't have anyone remotely close to his level who could make their defensive line feared. Crosby will make them a serviceable unit because he's just that talented, but I question whether he can be as effective as he was before coming off a major injury.