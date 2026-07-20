Raiders Cornerbacks: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders came out of this past weekend just eight days from their veterans' reporting and the start of the 2026 NFL Training Camp.

To call this time of year, for this season, based on the amazing offseason led by GM John Spytek and new head coach Klint Kubiak, exciting, is a rather drastic understatement.

Eric Stokes | Darrell Craig Harris

Each year, I have been your beat writer covering the Silver and Black. Heading into training camp, we preview each position group with projections, scouting reports, and analysis, and this year has been no different.

It is clear that every player on this roster has the team’s interests at heart, and unlike in the past, every player has a wide-open chance based on their performance.

The NFL has drastically altered the timeframe in which Spytek must deliver the team's 53-man roster to Roger Goodell and league offices, so the evaluation and decision-making process can move forward as well.

Las Vegas Raiders CB Darien Porter | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

That is not a problem for the Raiders' Spytek, who, bluntly and correctly in my opening statement of the rebuild, stated, “I am not into like quickly turn it around, I am into turning it around the right way.”

He prefers I use the word "thorough" rather than analytical, to describe his skills, so in deference to him, I will report that his thorough process gives the Raiders an advantage over other teams, with the roster timeline changing accordingly.

Cornerbacks: Six

I believe the Raiders, if the season were to start today, would ideally carry four, but possibly five, safeties. It doesn’t start today, but this spot, if they remain with four, may be one of the most settled on the roster.

No. 1: CB Eric Stokes, 6’1” 193 lbs., 4.29

The Raiders are fortunate to have Stokes back. He was outstanding as a player and a leader last year for the Silver and Black, and in the midst of a season that, for the franchise, is best categorized as a collapse, he was one of the bright spots.

Spytek prioritized having him back, and he had told me before the season ended that he was very desirous of returning and seeing the Raiders turn the franchise around. He got his wish. His perimeter coverage is so good, but they want to see him improve at creating and generating turnovers. If he can add creating turnovers to his repertoire, he has the chance to take his game from solid starter to stardom, as he is already an elite perimeter player.

No. 2: CB Taron Johnson, 5’11” 192 lbs., 4.5

Aug 12, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson warms up before a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NFL's best nickelback lands in the desert, and the Raiders are not lucky; they are blessed to have him. Aaron Rodgers, arguably one of the best QBs in NFL history, said of Johnson before the Raiders traded for him, "Johnson is one of the best players in the league, one of the most underrated players. He can play a box linebacker and stop the run, and he can cover guys."

Enough said. That is some terrific thinking that landed him in a trade with the Bills for mere sixth- and seventh-round draft picks, rather than getting into a bidding war once he hit the open market.

No. 3: CB Darien Porter, 6’3” 195 lbs., 4.3

Entering a sophomore campaign in which he saw a rookie season with several highs, but some lows, due more to the discombobulation of the franchise than to him. He has impressive size and talent. He shows impressive length and speed in man coverage and on vertical routes. People need to remember he played WR at first in college and is learning and developing every practice. The sky is truly the limit, and he could blossom into something very special.

No. 4: CB Jermod McCoy, 6’1” 188 lbs., 4.38

Considered by most NFL people as the best cornerback in the 2026 NFL Draft, the only thing that saw Jermod McCoy fall to the top of the third day of the 2026 NFL Draft was concerns about his health. The Raiders feel he is healthy and ready to go, and played it very smart with him this offseason, having him work on strength and healing. If McCoy is and remains healthy, he will be the steal of the entire draft for any team.

He can run with anyone and is an athletic, highly versatile cover corner who can close in press and zone. Has to step up, shed blockers, and be a more sure tackler. While he is NOT Deion Sanders, the two share some similarities: both struggled to shed blockers and tackle, and very rarely did anyone catch anything. He is the definition of a shutdown corner.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Jermod McCoy (28) practices during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One area multiple NFL Executives feel he has to fix is that, in today’s NFL, the CB must turn his head to look for the ball or risk a pass interference penalty. That is a nuance that is even more important at this level, but not a major concern given his work ethic.

No. 5: CB Hezekiah Masses, 6’1” 185 lbs., 4.46

Michael Mayer, HezekiahMasses, Jahfari Harvey, Xavian Sore | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

I had him going to the Raiders in multiple mock drafts prior to the 2026 NFL Draft. They love this young man. He has elite ball production and impressive instincts. His vision and footwork show off natural instincts. He is not a shutdown corner; his recovery speed is not elite, and what kept him from going significantly higher in the draft was his not being a shutdown corner or a skilled run defender.

He had a great spring for the Silver and Black, and if he can find that ability to step up and not be a liability in run defense, something mandatory in a Rob Leonard system, he will shine. While developmental, the Raiders were on him early, like his work ethic, and believe they can develop him.

No. 6: CB Decamerion Richardson, 6’2” 188 lbs., 4.3

His job on this list is the most up in the air, but if the season started today, he would make the team. If he doesn’t make the team, his dead cap hit on the salary cap in 2026 would be $421K. That number is not astronomical at all. But the point is, the Raiders would like to see him take the next step.

His size and blazing speed are gifts, and the reason the third year in the NFL is called the money year is that that is when rookies like him are expected to shine. His 34” arms are impressive, and his toughness shown in open-field tackling is why the Raiders love him. He has to generate turnovers and must get his pad level up to par. He is a terrific young man who works hard.

The Raiders have not given up on him, but he has some young men behind him pushing for his spot, and this camp is his turn to shine.

Things That Make You Say 'HMMM….'

Las Vegas Raiders CB Decamerion Richardson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders have three very interesting players who will be shown to you in a moment. All three will have the opportunity to compete for a spot on this roster and could unseat Richardson. The reality is that if the season started today, he would have that last spot, but it is far from a lock. All three will certainly get a chance on the practice squad, but none of them would create any dead cap space on the salary cap should they not make the team.

Others on the Roster

Las Vegas Raiders DBs Darien Porter, Jeremy Chinn | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

NAME HEIGHT WEIGHT 40-YARD DASH Chigozie Anusiem 6'1" 200 4.38 Caleb Offord 6'2" 198 4.5 Greedy Vance 5'9" 177 4.64

Previous Position Reviews

Jeremy Chinn | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

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Raiders Offensive Line: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

Raiders Wide Receivers: Pre-Training Camp Position Preview

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