Breaking Down How Tough Raiders' Schedule Really Is

The Las Vegas Raiders will face some of the best teams in the NFL in 2026.

When you're a team like the Raiders, who haven't won many games since their last playoff berth in 2022, you're often going to be at the bottom of every schedule difficulty ranking.

KLINT KUBIAK | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

Based on 2025 opponent rankings, the Raiders have the seventh-hardest schedule in the league for the upcoming season. The markets don't expect the Silver and Black to win too many games.

But that isn't always the best indication of which teams may have the easiest schedules and paths of least resistance to the postseason. Teams in the NFC South often receive the 'easiest' schedules, but they've had division winners under .500 multiple times in the last few years.

Kirk Cousins | DARRELL DRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

The point is, you can find some truth to how good a team will be based on its schedule, but you should do so with a grain of salt. With that in mind, let's determine how tough the Raiders' schedule really is.

How Difficult the Raiders' Opponents Are

Las Vegas Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Truth be told, looking at the teams the Raiders play and when, it's certainly a gauntlet of some of the league's best. They already play in one of the toughest divisions in football, taking on the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Kansas City Chiefs twice.

Not only will those games be rockfights, but Las Vegas takes on the NFC West, too, which rivals its own division as the best in football. The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams, who just traded for Myles Garrett, and the San Francisco 49ers will all clash with the Raiders.

Jun 2, 2026; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (95) poses with jersey at press conference at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders also play the 49ers, Seahawks, and Broncos in consecutive weeks, with the bye not coming until Week 13. There's no break in between playing some serious contenders.

Las Vegas also plays other tough teams, such as the Houston Texans, New England Patriots, and Buffalo Bills. There is little let-up for a young team trying to find its way under rookie head coach Klint Kubiak.

It's Not All Bad

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While the Raiders will play several of the league's toughest teams, they also have a few winnable games.

Las Vegas starts the season against a Miami Dolphins team that may be one of the worst in the league. After a few unsuccessful years of Mike McDaniel and Tua Tagovailoa, Miami hits the reset button.

May 8, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley works with his players during rookie minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A few weeks after the bye week, the Raiders also get the Tennessee Titans, who are looking to take the next step in their own rebuild, but that game shouldn't favor the Titans too heavily. After that, they get the Arizona Cardinals, who are also not expected to win too many games.

A Final Verdict

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) and coach Klint Kubiak during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Looking at the schedule as a whole, it does not favor a team entering its first year of a rebuild. There are a couple of opportunities to win games against perceived 'lesser' opponents, but there are also teams with their eyes on the Super Bowl.

Therefore, the Raiders' schedule is just about as hard as the experts are saying it is.