What Myles Garrett Trade Means for Raiders

For weeks, June 1 has been the date to watch for the Philadelphia Eagles trading A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots, and that deal has finally been finalized. However, a transaction that caught the entire league by surprise was the Cleveland Browns trading two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, to the Los Angeles Rams.

According to ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter , the Browns are sending Garrett to the Rams for pass rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick. While this deal did not directly involve the Las Vegas Raiders, it could affect Las Vegas in the near future.

Maxx Crosby Trade Market

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Las Vegas was under the impression earlier this offseason that they had struck on a blockbuster trade that would send Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks. However, the Ravens backed out of the deal after an expected failed physical, as Crosby was recovering from meniscus surgery.

Both Crosby and the Raiders appear to be on good terms and will enter the 2026 season together, but that does not guarantee that the two-time All-Pro pass rusher will finish the season in silver and black.

Crosby's future in Las Vegas is contingent on where the team stands at the trade deadline this upcoming season. If the Raiders are competing and pushing for a playoff spot, Crosby will most likely see the rest of the season out. However, if the Raiders are struggling and look to be missing the playoffs, I expect general manager John Spytek to entertain moving the 28-year-old pass rusher.

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles against Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Garrett garnered a lucrative package from the Rams, and it appears that receiving multiple first-round picks, as they did initially from the Ravens, should not be the expected price for the Raiders in a hypothetical trade.

Impact on Fernando Mendoza's Debut

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Assessing when the Raiders could give the No. 1 overall pick the first start of his career is also contingent on how well the team is operating with Kirk Cousins. That being said, there are matchups head coach Klint Kubiak could identify as favorable spots to insert a rookie quarterback into.

Las Vegas' midseason slate - Week 4 through Week 11 - is a daunting stretch that Mendoza should not have to experience.

One of those games comes in Week 7 against the Rams , who just acquired Garrett. The Browns are also on Las Vegas' 2026 schedule, with a Week 12 matchup right before the Week 13 bye. Before this blockbuster deal, there was a game no one wanted to see Mendoza make his potential debut. However, now that Garrett is out the door, that could be a game Kubiak circles as a possibility to unveil his rookie quarterback.