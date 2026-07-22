Las Vegas Raiders 2026 Schedule: Key Games and Toughest Stretches

Training camp is in full swing for the Las Vegas Raiders, as NFL fans around the world are starting to get more excited for the season ahead.

This season should be a better one for the Raiders, as there's no way they earn the first overall pick in consecutive seasons with how much talent they added to their roster. With that being said, here's a quick preview of some of their toughest stretches as well as some important games once the regular season rolls around.

Weeks 5-7

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

The Raiders have a grueling schedule early on, highlighted by a three-week stretch that includes games against some of the NFL's top-tier Super Bowl contenders. This three-week stretch would be a challenge for any team in the league, much less one that just won three games in 2025.

The Raiders are on the road against the New England Patriots and then have consecutive home games against the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams . The defending AFC champions, the NFC runner-up, and the Bills, who are always successful in the regular season.

Week 8

One of the most anticipated matchups of the regular season will come in Week 8 , when the Raiders will be on the road against the New York Jets. Maxx Crosby is already excited at the prospect of sacking former Raiders quarterback Geno Smith, and I know some Raider fans personally who will be keyed into this game for that very reason.

Other than that personal anecdote, the Jets made history last season by being the only NFL team to finish a season with zero interceptions. Their defense could still be shaky at this point in the season, which could provide a good opportunity for Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza to have an impressive day throwing the ball.

Week 1

KLINT KUBIAK | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

I'd argue their most important game of the season is their home opener against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are trending towards being a tanking team next season, while the Raiders are on an upward trajectory.

By kicking off the year with a win, they can set the tone for the rest of the season and prove that all of their preseason hype wasn't for nothing. It's also a good chance for this new Raiders regime to bring back the culture of home games from the Raiders' days in Oakland.

Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

It may never be the same again, but winning the first game of the year at home in such a pivotal season as next will definitely raise the vibes of Raider Nation.