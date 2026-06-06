Breaking Down Raiders' Newfound Quarterback Room

Quarterback is the most important position in football, and maybe all of sports.

The Las Vegas Raiders know that, which is why they added two more players to that room. General Manager John Spytek knows the team needed to begin a rebuild with a quarterback, which is why he took one No. 1 overall.

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris

However, he and minority owner Tom Brady also know how important it is not to throw that QB to the fire before they're ready, which is why they signed a multiple-time Pro Bowler to take on that role in the short term.

Raiders fans have been excited about the quarterback competition all offseason. What is the team working on outside of that room?

Klint Kubiak | Darrell Craig Harris

Let's break down the ever-so-important QB room and analyze each of the Raiders' QBs.

The Starter: Kirk Cousins

Las Vegas Raiders QB Kirk Cousins | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

After a forgettable two years with the Atlanta Falcons, Cousins joins the Silver and Black on a more team-friendly deal.

He has never been the most athletic quarterback or had the strongest arm, but the four-time Pro Bowler has always run the offense efficiently and protected the football. Cousins, who will be 38 years old when the season begins, is the perfect mentor for Fernando Mendoza.

Cousins reunites with head coach Klint Kubiak, who was his offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach with the Minnesota Vikings a few years ago. He may not be here long for Las Vegas, but Cousins can hold the offense down and keep the team afloat until Mendoza is ready.

The Rookie: Fernando Mendoza

Fernando Mendoza | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Arguably the most anticipated rookie the franchise has seen in the last decade, Mendoza will eventually become the starting quarterback. The Raiders hope it's for a long time.

Mendoza led the Indiana Hoosiers to their first-ever National Championship, winning the Heisman Trophy along the way. He did so by making clutch plays, high-level throws, and not turning the ball over.

He is as good a No. 1 overall quarterback as any prospect who has come out in the last few years, despite what pre-draft narratives have prematurely decided. With the perfect blend of size, IQ, and competitiveness, the Raiders have their best shot at a franchise QB as they've ever had.

Don't Forget About Me: Aidan O'Connell

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Currently serving as Las Vegas' QB3, O'Connell has had some nice moments as a starter.

When Antonio Pierce took over as the Raiders' interim head coach, he named O'Connell the starting QB in his rookie season. He rewarded his coach with excellent play, going 5-5 as a starter and completing 62 percent of his passes for 2,218 yards and 12 touchdowns.

There may not be much of a path forward for O'Connell for playing time in 2026, but it is a guarantee that he will compete as if he is the starter. He enters the final season of his rookie contract, so we will see how he makes his way to the field, if at all.

UDFA: Jacob Clark

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Missouri State Bears quarterback Jacob Clark (12) throws the ball against the Southern California Trojans in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A player the Raiders added after the 2026 NFL Draft, Clark joins the Silver and Black after a prolific season with the Missouri State Bears.

He completed nearly 66 percent of his passes for 3,244 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 225 pounds, giving him good size for the position.

Clark may not make the 53-man roster, but he should be fun during the preseason as he fights for a spot on the team. Who knows, he may surprise the Raiders and earn a spot on the practice squad.