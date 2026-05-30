'Unbelievable Resource.' Raiders' Janocko Talks Tom Brady's Role

Tom Brady has made his mark with the Las Vegas Raiders since becoming a minority owner. It has not happened right away, but it took a major shift in the right direction this offseason. Brady has not been seen much since coming to the dark side, but he has been working behind the scenes, making sure this franchise has the best chance of success.

When it comes to Brady, he is known for being the best quarterback ever in the NFL. He still has that competitiveness, and he wants to prove it now as an owner with a team that has not had much success over the last two decades.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He has been right in the mix of all the big-time decisions that the franchise has made over the last few seasons. This offseason has been his biggest impact so far. Like it or not. The Raiders were not able to get these coaches and players to come play in Las Vegas before Brady came into town. That has changed.

Mar 21, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Founders FFC quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic at BMO stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tom Brady Is All in With Making Raiders Good Again

Just because you do not see the seven-time Super Bowl Champion, it does not mean he is not working with this team. Brady was a huge reason they landed the top head coaching candidate this offseason, Klint Kubiak . Brady was not going to take no for an answer, and that was the choice he wanted for the Silver and Black from the start, and he now has them.

Brady is going to let the coaching staff do its thing, and it won't be one of those problems where he gets involved in how the offense is run. He was seen this past week at the Raiders' OTAs, which was good to see. Brady wants the best, and he is getting to see all the new faces and how the coaching staff is looking so far.

May 28, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Janocko's Thoughts

"Tom [Brady] is an unbelievable resource for us," said Raiders offensive coordinator Andrew Janocko when asked about having Brady at OTAs. "He's been very open, he's somebody that we can pick up the phone and call, or you see him around the building, he's the greatest of all time, so getting to be around him every day and any knowledge that you can pick up from him, just a great resource to have, and something that it's very appealing sitting in my chair."