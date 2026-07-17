Why Raiders O'Connell Remains in Tough Spot Entering Camp

Training camp begins in a couple of weeks for the Las Vegas Raiders, signaling the start of the 2026 NFL season. Yes, football is back, and everyone should be excited about what could be in store for the upcoming season.

The Raiders have made it clear they are in a rebuild and have shown there is a tangible plan to work back toward consistent success. Raiders Nation should be hopeful that the team is making a concentrated effort toward success.

One of those efforts was drafting the future of the franchise at quarterback in Fernando Mendoza, the No. 1 overall pick out of Indiana. Everything seems to be on an upward trajectory for Las Vegas.

A Tough Spot To Be In

Jun 9, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks Jacob Clark (16) and Aidan O'Connell (12) during minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mendoza will likely start at some point this season—the week one role is squarely in the hands of veteran Kirk Cousins. Unfortunately, someone is being left out to dry in the revamped quarterback room: Aidan O'Connell, a talented player in his own right, but he faces a harsh reality heading into training camp.

That reality is O'Connell's future being in doubt in Las Vegas. It is a tough pill to swallow for a player who has flashed in every season he's played. As a rookie, he started 10 games, went 5-5 as a starter, and threw 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions, which would've been a solid start for any rookie passer to begin their career.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I envision a path for O'Connell to become a full-time starter for an NFL franchise. I remember when he was part of that talented 2023 draft class with Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson, being an intriguing middle-round target for an NFL team looking for a developmental backup and potential spot starter. O'Connell always had the traits to be a legitimate starter, not just here and there.

An O'Connell Trade Could Be on the Table

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering a contract year, O'Connell is expected to be the Raiders' third-string quarterback if head coach Klint Kubiak intends to keep three. Even then, the former Purdue Boilermaker would be the emergency QB for every game but, in essence, inactive for each one. I'm not sure he wants to be in that position, which could lead to a trade.

I could see a team like the Cleveland Browns make a move for him if Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders aren't impressive during camp. Would the Carolina Panthers, if Kenny Pickett is horrific this preseason, to back up Bryce Young?

What's Next for O'Connell?

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Aidan O'Connell (12) throws the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is such a tough spot for a young quarterback in O'Connell's situation to be in. There is no two-way around it at this time. Despite having up-and-down moments, the former fourth-round pick is stuck on the Raiders' depth chart at this time.

Kubiak and Cousins have both sung O'Connell's praises, which will hold up for any team looking to improve its quarterback depth. He is nothing but a great teammate, hard worker, and someone who has continued to improve despite numerous offensive coordinators and head coaches in such a young career. He'll find his path in the NFL, whether it is with the Raiders or elsewhere.