The Familiar Challenge the Raiders Will Face in Week 14

The Las Vegas Raiders are in for another battle on Sunday.

Raiders Rematch

Brooke Cersosimo of NFL.com recently analyzed the Raiders ' upcoming matchup against the Denver Broncos. Considering the seasons both teams have had up to this point, Cersosimo believes the Broncos will beat the Raiders for the second time in four weeks.

Nov 30, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"It's loaded with playmakers, including Nik Bonitto (10.5 sacks) and Zach Allen (NFL-high 31 QB hits) up front and Patrick Surtain II, who returned from injury last week, on the back end. Right now, outside of Brock Bowers, there's not much to be inspired about in terms of Las Vegas' offense. Geno Smith has a league-high 14 INTs, the run game ranks dead last, and the Raiders are averaging fewer than 15 points per game," Cersosimo said.

"Even with Bo Nix remaining erratic from quarter to quarter, Denver's offense is doing enough (23.7 PPG) to outscore Las Vegas. Superb play from the offensive line has certainly helped. These divisional matchups can be unpredictable (SEE: their Week 10 meeting), but Denver has routinely shown the ability to win when faced with adversity late in games, while Las Vegas hasn't shown much of anything for the majority of 2025."

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (8) misses a field goal as Denver Broncos defensive tackle D.J. Jones (93) and wide receiver A.T. Perry (87) defend in the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Raiders undoubtedly have even more of an uphill battle this time around, as they will not have Jackson Powers-Johnson on the field as they did for some of their last matchup against the Broncos. Las Vegas will also face Patrick Surtain this time, which they did not have to a few weeks ago.

To beat the Broncos, Las Vegas' defense must put on a similar performance to last time. The Raiders' offense must protect Geno Smith and find a way to get Brock Bowers the ball. In their previous matchup against the Broncos, Las Vegas did not target Bowers one time in the second half.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) enters the field before the game against the Cleveland Browns at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Raiders struggled to get the ball to Bowers again last Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained that it is always the Raiders' goal to get Bowers the ball, but it is similarly always the opponent's to take him away.

"There is a few variables in there, and some of the way they played him. And we're always looking for him, always. We love the way he plays and the plays that he can make. So, it's never like we're holding off to throw to somebody else,” Carroll said.

“That's not the way this works. But some of it was pressure, and some of it was things that they did. They really committed hard, and it worked out for them better than for us. We would like him to get close to 10 targets a game, and somewhere in there and more. We'll take whatever we can get with him. He was easily looked at with the thought of targeting in maybe a dozen times in the game. So, it just didn't work out."

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) makes a catch against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

