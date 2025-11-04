Analyzing 1 Crucial Decision by Carroll, Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders' loss on Sunday came down to one critical decision.
Raiders Made the Right Decision
Pete Prisco of CBS Sports ranked every team in the National Football League following the Week 9 slate of games. Despite the loss, Prisco ranked the Raiders as the 24th-best team in the league. That is one spot higher than he ranked them last week.
Prisco noted his belief that the Raiders' decision to for two after scoring a touchdown in overtime was the right decision.
"Going for two and the win against Jacksonville was the right move for where this franchise is now. It just didn't work, but at least Geno Smith was better," Prisco said.
Following Sunday's loss, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted that going for two points was never in question. Carroll explained what went wrong for the Raiders on the final play. Las Vegas had the right play, as multiple players were open. However, Las Vegas failed to execute.
"I didn't even feel like it was much of a decision at all. I thought let's go for the win. Win the game." On what happened during the play for the two-point conversion from his vantage point,” Carroll said.
"Tyler [Lockett] was wide open in the back of the end zone, and the play was perfect, and they tipped the ball. I didn't see who tipped it. I couldn't see that. I'm looking at Tyler, if he catches, we're winning the game. I thought we won the game because Geno [Smith] went right to him. It was exactly right. We just got the ball knocked down."
Carroll credit to quarterback Geno Smith for arguably his best performance since joining the Raiders in the offseason. Las Vegas needs him to continue doing so.
"That's the way we have anticipated playing, and again, we were just not on the same track for a good part of this season here. Really, Brock [Bowers] is an integral part of it, and it seems like everybody gets a little more open when he's out there,” Carroll said.
“So, we know that Geno [Smith] can throw like that and can perform like that, and it's kind of what we've been counting on. So unfortunately, it hasn't been as consistent as we need it to be."
