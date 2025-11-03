What We Learned from Raiders' Loss to Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders lost another game on a failed last-second scoring attempt, falling to 2-6 on the season. Although Las Vegas lost for the fifth time in six games, there were a few positives.
Bowers is Back
Nick Shook of NFL.com analyzed the Raiders' loss to the Jaguars, noting several takeaways from the matchup. Shook explained how undeniably valuable Brock Bowers is. Las Vegas' offense struggled for most of the game. Yet, Bowers' consistency kept them afloat.
"Las Vegas' offense was a disaster without their All-Pro tight end, bottoming out with a grand total of 95 yards in the Raiders' shutout loss to the Chiefs in Week 7. Bowers' healthy return proved just how valuable he is to their offense," Shook said.
"The tight end became the engine of Las Vegas' offense Sunday, catching 12 of his 13 targets for 127 yards and three touchdowns, including the Raiders' first and last trips to the end zone. He made a difference in nearly every area of the field, repeatedly delivered when called upon, and opened up an offense that seemed as if it might never threaten an opponent after the nightmare that occurred at Arrowhead Stadium. Everyone around him benefited."
Following the Raiders' loss on Sunday, Jaguars Head Coach Liam Coen raved about Bowers' skill set. Bowers dominated in his first game back after weeks away. Sunday's performance made it evident just how healthy Bowers was not before taking time away.
"He's got a full route tree. So, when they're in 12-personnel, they're really an 11. When they're in 11-personnel, they're really in 10. And he gives you the ability. He can run option routes, like Cooper Kupp, he can run the seams like Tony Gonzalez, I mean, he's just multipurpose. I've obviously competed and coached against him when he was at Georgia multiple times,” Coen said.
“There's not many players at that position that you can say are as talented as him. Knew coming off the bye they were going to want to feature him in a lot of ways, but it didn't much matter. He was making plays all over the place. He's so hard to bring down, he's so strong, he's so grounded when he catches the football, he can get vertical so quick, and he breaks tackles like nobody else."
